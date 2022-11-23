Bestsellers List Sunday, November 27
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born in poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
2. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.
3. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) The latest Harry Bosch/Renée Ballard thriller.
4. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $29) A boy growing up in a xenophobic future searches for his mother, a Chinese American poet who disappeared.
5. Galatea by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $12) A reimagining of Greek mythology’s Galatea and Pygmalion from the author of “The Song of Achilles.”
6. Liberation Day by George Saunders (Random House: $28) Another collection from the acclaimed author of short stories.
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
9. Foster by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) In Ireland, a father leaves his daughter on a farm to be raised by family members.
10. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir “Becoming” with a practical self-help book.
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
3. A Book of Days by Patti Smith (Random House: $29) A photo essay from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.
4. Surrender by Bono (Knopf: $34) The frontman for U2 tells his story through 40 songs.
5. The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster: $45) The quintessential singer-songwriter offers his take on his craft and American music.
6. Novelist as a Vocation by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $28) The author discusses the craft of novel writing.
7. Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook from TV’s Barefoot Contessa.
8. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.
9. The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner: $33) The medical researcher explores the science of cells, from their discovery to what we know now.
10. Smitten Kitchen Keepers by Deb Perelman (Knopf: $35) A cookbook from the “Smitten Kitchen” author-podcaster.
Paperback fiction
1. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)
2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
6. Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree (Tor: $18)
7. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)
8. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)
9. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
10. The Best American Short Stories 2022 by Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (editors) (Mariner: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)
2. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $20)
3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
5. The Best American Essays 2022 by Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (editors) (Mariner: $18)
6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
7. Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor: $18)
8. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
9. Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed (Vintage: $17)
10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.