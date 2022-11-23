Bestsellers List Sunday, November 27

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born in poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

2. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.

3. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) The latest Harry Bosch/Renée Ballard thriller.

4. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $29) A boy growing up in a xenophobic future searches for his mother, a Chinese American poet who disappeared.

5. Galatea by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $12) A reimagining of Greek mythology’s Galatea and Pygmalion from the author of “The Song of Achilles.”

6. Liberation Day by George Saunders (Random House: $28) Another collection from the acclaimed author of short stories.

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

9. Foster by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) In Ireland, a father leaves his daughter on a farm to be raised by family members.

10. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir “Becoming” with a practical self-help book.

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

3. A Book of Days by Patti Smith (Random House: $29) A photo essay from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

4. Surrender by Bono (Knopf: $34) The frontman for U2 tells his story through 40 songs.

5. The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster: $45) The quintessential singer-songwriter offers his take on his craft and American music.

6. Novelist as a Vocation by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $28) The author discusses the craft of novel writing.

7. Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook from TV’s Barefoot Contessa.

8. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.

9. The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner: $33) The medical researcher explores the science of cells, from their discovery to what we know now.

10. Smitten Kitchen Keepers by Deb Perelman (Knopf: $35) A cookbook from the “Smitten Kitchen” author-podcaster.

Paperback fiction

1. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

6. Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree (Tor: $18)

7. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)

8. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)

9. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

10. The Best American Short Stories 2022 by Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (editors) (Mariner: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)

2. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $20)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

5. The Best American Essays 2022 by Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (editors) (Mariner: $18)

6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

7. Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor: $18)

8. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)

9. Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed (Vintage: $17)

10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)