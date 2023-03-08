Bestsellers List Sunday, March 12
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
2. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.
3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
5. A Day of Fallen Night by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury: $35) Four women work to save the world in this prequel to “The Priory of the Orange Tree.”
6. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $29) A struggling working woman has a life-changing experience when she tries on a pair of shoes belonging to a wealthy divorcée.
7. Foster by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) In Ireland, a father leaves his daughter on a farm to be raised by family members.
8. Victory City by Salman Rushdie (Random House: $30) A 9-year-old girl becomes endowed with great powers in a new novel from the author of “The Satanic Verses.”
9. Murder Your Employer by Rupert Holmes (Avid Reader: $28) A novel set at a school that teaches the homicidal arts from the singer-songwriter-playwright-author.
10. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) Guidance from the music producer on how to be a creative person.
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
4. Unscripted by James B. Stewart, Rachel Abrams (Penguin: $32) The inside story of the battle for control of the multibillion-dollar entertainment empire overseen by the Redstone family.
5. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism by Bernie Sanders, John Nichols (Crown: $28) The Vermont senator and former presidential candidate takes on modern capitalism.
6. Enchantment by Katherine May (Riverhead: $26) The author of “Wintering” takes readers on her journey to discover what was missing from her life.
7. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster: $29) Romantic advice from the author of “Think Like a Monk.”
8. Palo Alto by Malcolm Harris (Little, Brown: $36) A history of Silicon Valley from the author of “Kids These Days.”
9. Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the actor-activist.
10. Spare by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House: $36) A groundbreaking and controversial memoir from the British royal.
Paperback fiction
1. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
4. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $19)
5. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)
6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
7. The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan (Simon & Schuster: $18)
8. The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $18)
9. Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
10. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
4. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)
5. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $20)
6. Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor: $18)
7. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $17)
8. Attached by Amir Levine, Rachel Heller (TarcherPerigee: $17)
9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
10. My Body by Emily Ratajkowski (Metropolitan: $17)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.