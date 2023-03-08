Bestsellers List Sunday, March 12

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

5. A Day of Fallen Night by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury: $35) Four women work to save the world in this prequel to “The Priory of the Orange Tree.”

6. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $29) A struggling working woman has a life-changing experience when she tries on a pair of shoes belonging to a wealthy divorcée.

7. Foster by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) In Ireland, a father leaves his daughter on a farm to be raised by family members.

8. Victory City by Salman Rushdie (Random House: $30) A 9-year-old girl becomes endowed with great powers in a new novel from the author of “The Satanic Verses.”

9. Murder Your Employer by Rupert Holmes (Avid Reader: $28) A novel set at a school that teaches the homicidal arts from the singer-songwriter-playwright-author.

10. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) Guidance from the music producer on how to be a creative person.

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

4. Unscripted by James B. Stewart, Rachel Abrams (Penguin: $32) The inside story of the battle for control of the multibillion-dollar entertainment empire overseen by the Redstone family.

5. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism by Bernie Sanders, John Nichols (Crown: $28) The Vermont senator and former presidential candidate takes on modern capitalism.

6. Enchantment by Katherine May (Riverhead: $26) The author of “Wintering” takes readers on her journey to discover what was missing from her life.

7. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster: $29) Romantic advice from the author of “Think Like a Monk.”

8. Palo Alto by Malcolm Harris (Little, Brown: $36) A history of Silicon Valley from the author of “Kids These Days.”

9. Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the actor-activist.

10. Spare by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House: $36) A groundbreaking and controversial memoir from the British royal.

Paperback fiction

1. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $19)

5. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

7. The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan (Simon & Schuster: $18)

8. The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $18)

9. Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

10. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

4. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)

5. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $20)

6. Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor: $18)

7. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $17)

8. Attached by Amir Levine, Rachel Heller (TarcherPerigee: $17)

9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

10. My Body by Emily Ratajkowski (Metropolitan: $17)