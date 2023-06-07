Bestsellers List Sunday, June 11

SoCal bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

2. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

Advertisement

4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

5. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

7. The Celebrants by Steven Rowley (Putnam: $28) Five close friends gather 28 years after their college graduation.

8. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.

9. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.) (Knopf: $33) The actor’s multigenerational novel about comic books and Hollywood.

10. Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea (Little, Brown: $29) In 1943 a New York woman enlists in the Red Cross and is sent to Europe.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. King by Jonathan Eig (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $35) A biography of civil rights icon the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

4. On Our Best Behavior by Elise Loehnen (Dial: $28) The author links societal expectations for the behavior of women to Christianity’s Seven Deadly Sins.

5. Monsters by Claire Dederer (Knopf: $28) The author explores the dilemma of art created by those with major legal, ethical or moral issues.

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

7. Walking With Sam by Andrew McCarthy (Grand Central: $28) The actor and travel writer chronicles a trek of 500 miles across Spain’s Camino de Santiago with his teenage son.

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

9. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday: $26) A personal memoir from the journalist focusing on the loss of a close friend.

10. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

5. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

7. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

9. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)

10. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

3. Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby (Vintage: $17)

4. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (Picador: $25)

7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

10. Bad Mexicans by Kelly Lytle Hernández (Norton: $20)