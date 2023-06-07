Bestsellers List Sunday, June 11
SoCal bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
2. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
5. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.
6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
7. The Celebrants by Steven Rowley (Putnam: $28) Five close friends gather 28 years after their college graduation.
8. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.
9. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.) (Knopf: $33) The actor’s multigenerational novel about comic books and Hollywood.
10. Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea (Little, Brown: $29) In 1943 a New York woman enlists in the Red Cross and is sent to Europe.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. King by Jonathan Eig (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $35) A biography of civil rights icon the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
4. On Our Best Behavior by Elise Loehnen (Dial: $28) The author links societal expectations for the behavior of women to Christianity’s Seven Deadly Sins.
5. Monsters by Claire Dederer (Knopf: $28) The author explores the dilemma of art created by those with major legal, ethical or moral issues.
6. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
7. Walking With Sam by Andrew McCarthy (Grand Central: $28) The actor and travel writer chronicles a trek of 500 miles across Spain’s Camino de Santiago with his teenage son.
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
9. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday: $26) A personal memoir from the journalist focusing on the loss of a close friend.
10. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
5. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
7. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)
8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
9. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)
10. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
3. Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby (Vintage: $17)
4. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
6. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (Picador: $25)
7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
10. Bad Mexicans by Kelly Lytle Hernández (Norton: $20)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.