L.A. fires hit Hollywood hard, Focus Features boss talks specialty films

Before getting into the main topic of this week’s newsletter, we have to acknowledge the story dominating our region. Wildfires have devastated Southern California since early last week, leaving thousands of residents displaced, their homes reduced to ash and rubble.

The deadly blazes have dealt another brutal blow to the greater Los Angeles area, swiftly becoming one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history.

A preliminary estimate by weather forecasting service AccuWeather estimated the damage and total economic loss at $52 billion to $57 billion, but that figure has since been revised higher, and it now looks like the loss could be several times that amount. The fires have destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least 25 people.

Advertisement

Everyone you talk to in L.A. — whether in Hollywood or not — knows at least one person or family who lost their home. The devastation is unsparing and has harmed people at all levels of the industry. The Palisades and Eaton fires leveled communities populated by executives, producers, movie stars and below-the-line workers.

As my colleagues Samantha Masunaga and Stacy Perman wrote, the disaster has hammered the entertainment industry at a time when many were already struggling to get back to work after the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes and a prolonged retrenchment by companies that make films and television shows.

Movie and TV shoots were again put on pause, and the awards season calendar was upended.

Further disruption came Monday, when the motion picture academy again delayed the announcement of nominees for the 97th Academy Awards until Jan. 23. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended the Oscars voting window until Jan. 17 and canceled its annual nominees luncheon.

Advertisement

The Producers Guild of America has postponed its nominations announcement multiple times. The AFI Awards luncheon and the Critics Choice Awards are postponed indefinitely. The Writers Guild of America said it will delay its nominees announcement until further notice. The Grammys will proceed as planned on Feb. 2, but with new efforts to raise funds for wildfire relief.

Awards may seem frivolous amid such destruction, but they’re a key part of the Hollywood economic machinery.

As with many catastrophes, one heartening aspect of this story has been the displays of kindness and resilience in the face of tragedy, including individuals donating to the countless GoFundMe campaigns. On the corporate side, Disney, Comcast, Paramount, Netflix and SAG-AFTRA have pledged millions of dollars to groups supporting relief and recovery efforts.

Advertisement

The Times has helpful resources for people seeking ways to help .

An interview with Focus Features’ Peter Kujawski

It’s not easy to be in the specialty film business these days. But Focus Features, the prestige-minded unit of Comcast’s Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, has been enjoying a strong run lately.

Its politicking papal succession drama “Conclave,” starring Ralph Fiennes and directed by Edward Berger, has grossed $69 million in global ticket sales , including $31.5 million domestically (Focus acquired the U.S. rights in 2023). The movie is expected to receive multiple Oscar nominations. “Nosferatu,” a gothic vampire picture from Robert Eggers, has collected $136 million in worldwide receipts since its Christmas Day debut.

Not bad, particularly at a time when the box office is dominated by action franchises and kids movies, and when theatrical windows are much shorter than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for smaller films, like the adult-oriented dramas, comedies and festival picks that Focus pursues.

This comes ahead of the Sundance Film Festival , where the company is set to premiere “The Ballad of Wallis Island,” starring Carey Mulligan. Other upcoming Focus releases include Steven Soderbergh’s “Black Bag” and “Downton Abbey 3.”

I recently caught up with Peter Kujawski, who has served as chairman of Focus since 2016, to discuss the state of the indie film business and other hot topics in the sector. This interview, which took place last month before the release of “Nosferatu,” was edited for length and clarity.

Advertisement

You’ve said previously that the specialty film business was potentially poised for another golden age, which is a counter-intuitive take. Why?

It’s more broad than just what I think is a positive moment for specialty film, but also for film in general.

If you look at the landscape right now, in terms of what audiences seem to be coming to theaters for, and taking ownership of and amplifying through their own lives, more and more you’re seeing that they are the bold swings, the ones that feel like they are coming from unique, visionary points of view.

It’s great for audiences and the film business as a whole in terms of building a future for new filmmakers and new voices. And for the specialty sector, it’s great because that’s what we’ve been doing all along.

When you say fans and audiences are taking ownership of films, what do you mean? Are we talking about Letterboxd? Social media?

That’s certainly a big part of it. I think Letterboxd specifically has been a great thing for films and for audiences.

Advertisement

A film like “Conclave,” by traditional metrics several years ago, would have been considered squarely a classical piece of prestige filmmaking for an older audience. And that’s a big part of its success.

But also a big part of it has been younger audiences showing up and amplifying it through a take on social media, whether it’s the “Mean Girls” memes or using the shot of the cardinal taking the hit off the vape pen. The fact that audiences are connecting to that aspect and the joyousness, entertainment value and humor of that movie is kind of new for a film like that.

You also see it happening with “Nosferatu” — this moment in time of people owning that by responding to the sarcophagi that we’ve got in movie theaters and being like, “In December, my whole personality is going to be ‘Nosferatu.’” For hyper intellectual property-based films, that has been happening for a while. But certainly for a film like “Nosferatu,” there’s just a fresh energy.

Some of that stuff you can lean into and facilitate through marketing, right?

“Facilitate” is a good word for it, because you definitely can’t create that energy. You can try all you want to create it, but all you can do is provide the tools for that energy to harness.

It’s not unheard of to release a big horror movie on Christmas, but it’s still perhaps unexpected. What was the thinking behind that decision?

You’re right that it’s not unheard of. Maybe most famously: Dec. 26, 1973, “The Exorcist” comes out. There’s no better example. And I actually think that’s not a coincidence.

Advertisement

When we announced the date, there was a lot of discussion online about, “It should be Halloween. What are you guys thinking?” Trust me, I love going to the movies and watching a certain kind of horror film in October. But also, there’s a reason that every major culture and religion in the world has a festival of lights of some sort around the winter solstice. That’s because, deep in the DNA of who we are, we’re most afraid when it’s most dark.

That’s actually what Rob [Eggers] is doing with this film . He’s not creating panic with jump scares and things like that. The movie delivers those. But what Rob is so good at is fear. That real languishing sense of dread over a whole movie.

There’s also a tradition of movies coming out that day announcing themselves as a major piece of cinema. And I hope that people really see what we’ve been talking about, that Rob has made a big and beautiful and epic piece of cinema.

What’s the status of older moviegoers coming back to theaters? That’s the sweet spot for a movie like “Conclave.”

There’s no doubt that that particular segment of the audience has been the slowest in coming back. But for sure, “Conclave” has a core older audience that really came out for that movie. And I think that’s a stepping stone. We are one of the companies providing films for this audience and doing it with regular cadence. And I think it’s even more important that the regular cadence remain there so that the habit of moviegoing can continue.

I want to give a shout-out to a movie that we weren’t involved in that did a brilliant job of it. Look at the audience for “Thelma.” It’s not obvious that that film would do the box office that it did [$12.5 million worldwide], but I think it did because the movie was brilliant, funny and heartfelt and also gave something to an audience that is largely underserved.

Advertisement

You’re under the Universal film umbrella, which means your titles are released in theaters first and then come out on premium video on-demand just a few weeks later . Is that strategy working?

We have seen it do a couple things right from the get-go. One, it really does work. It absolutely drives quite significant incremental revenue to the movie. Trust me, no one has been more vocal internally about advocating for the stress-testing of the idea. We’ve looked at it over and over again and literally have reams of back-up data showing that the audiences engaging with the film on PVOD are not cannibalizing the audiences that engage theatrically.

I occasionally hear from readers that some of these more slow-burn movies now leave theaters really quickly , sometimes before they can get out to see them. Is that issue offset by the advantages you mentioned?

In our experience, it’s not that films leave theaters any faster than they would have. Certainly, when platforming a movie, we take the time to build it up to its moment of wide release, and then it’s a few weeks later when PVOD comes along. But we’ve looked at it over and over again, and we’re seeing that it’s incremental business.

Do you feel like you’ve come up with the right mix of movies? How do you think about building out your slate?

We try to be smart about the balance in terms of the size of our swings. But the ethos behind all of them is really the same. We want every movie we make to be unmistakably unique and impossible to conceive of as a work by any other filmmaker. On that level, I think we’re absolutely hitting that mark.

Advertisement

Is there a “one that got away” last year in terms of festival picks or any other movies that you wish you’d had?

It’s gonna sound like a line, and it’s really not. I’ve been doing this long enough to know you’re gonna pick some that do great, you’re gonna pick some that don’t do so great. I actually don’t ever really worry much about the things that are out there that we don’t have. Instead, I look at it as how exciting it is that there’s a lot of us in this space who are finding and championing voices.

You’ve done thought-provoking political movies, like “On the Basis of Sex” and “BlacKkKlansman.” Right now, studios seem nervous to touch hot button political issues in filmmaking. Do you see that chilling effect happening?

It’s sort of the story of the day. If something comes across our desk that we love and are responding to, of course we would jump to do that again, and I believe we would be given all the support we’ve always been given.

You want to be smart and careful that you are telling the story for the right reasons, and that you’re telling the story in a way that is still grounded in an authentic human experience. Rather than trying to create a film that is built to be a piece of politics, which, historically, if you go too far in that direction, can often backfire.

The Sundance Film Festival is considering moving to a new home after decades in Park City, Utah. What do you think is going to happen?

Advertisement

I have no idea, and I don’t want to speculate in terms of the city auction. The most important thing is that, no matter where the festival is, the organization is incredibly strong and does a lot of vital work for the business of film and the art of film, and that’s not going to change. No matter where they are, Sundance is going to be Sundance. I’m really optimistic about that, wherever it lands.

Newsletter You’re reading the Wide Shot Ryan Faughnder delivers the latest news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Stuff we wrote

For TV reporters covering fires in L.A., the tragedy gets personal. Journalists telling the fire story to the nation are keeping emotions in check as they deal with the massive losses and requests to check whether friends’ homes are still standing.

Vince McMahon will pay $1.7 million to settle SEC allegations over hush money agreements. The former WWE impresario agrees to settle allegations that he paid millions in hush money to two women without telling his board.

Rachel Maddow returns to five nights a week on MSNBC. Maddow will be a nightly host through the first 100 days of the second Trump administration. Alex Wagner returns to the time period on May 1.

Disney, partners pull the plug on Venu Sports streaming service. Venu was announced in 2024 as a slimmed-down streaming package that would have offered such channels as ESPN.

Alec Baldwin sues New Mexico, claiming malicious prosecution. Six months after being cleared of criminal charges in the “Rust” shooting death, Baldwin has filed a suit alleging malicious prosecution and defamation.

Advertisement

Warner Bros. shakes up studio leadership amid film underperformance. The exiting executives, Josh Goldstine and Andrew Cripps, were not in charge of picking movies.

Some good things...

Music: Jason Isbell’s “Southeastern,” a 2013 alt-country masterpiece.

Words (from Cornelia Powers): If “Baby Shark” represents the worst of children’s music, this is the genre’s best.