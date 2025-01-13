Live updates: Increasing winds bring potential for ‘explosive fire growth’ across L.A. County this week

Firefighters continued to battle multiple major wildfires. A red flag warning issued Saturday evening starting at 6 p.m. has been extended to Wednesday night, as well as a fire watch warning.

Palisades fire

Burned 23,713 acres and numerous homes, businesses and landmarks in Pacific Palisades and westward along Pacific Coast Highway, toward Malibu. As of 5:00 a.m. Monday, the fire was 13% contained.

Many parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Santa Monica, Calabasas, Brentwood and Encino are under evacuation orders or warnings. More than 12,000 structures remain threatened. Officials estimate that more than 5,300 structures, including many homes, have been damaged or destroyed.

Eaton fire

Burned 14,117 acres and many structures in Altadena and Pasadena. Additional evacuation orders were mandated Thursday afternoon when fire climbed toward Mt. Wilson. Other mandatory evacuations were lifted as city officials notified residents in Glenoaks Canyon and Chevy Chase Canyon that it was safe to return to their homes. As of 5 a.m. Monday, the fire was 27% contained. on Friday, it was only at 3%. Officials say 7,000 structures have been damaged in the fire.

Hurst fire

Burned 779 acres in the area around Sylmar. Evacuation orders have been lifted. As of 5 a.m. Monday, the fire was 89% contained, according to Cal Fire.