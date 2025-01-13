Advertisement
Live California fires

Live updates: Increasing winds bring potential for ‘explosive fire growth’ across L.A. County this week

There have been at least 24 deaths and more than 12,000 structures damaged or destroyed in L.A. area fires. After a day of progress in containing the Eaton and Palisades fires, firefighters are bracing for several days of winds that could hamper efforts to contain the firestorm.

By Los Angeles Times Staff
Share via
Image of the remains of Marquez Charter Elementary School in Pacific Palisades.
The remains of Marquez Charter Elementary School in Pacific Palisades.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters continued to battle multiple major wildfires. A red flag warning issued Saturday evening starting at 6 p.m. has been extended to Wednesday night, as well as a fire watch warning.

Palisades fire

Burned 23,713 acres and numerous homes, businesses and landmarks in Pacific Palisades and westward along Pacific Coast Highway, toward Malibu. As of 5:00 a.m. Monday, the fire was 13% contained.

Many parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Santa Monica, Calabasas, Brentwood and Encino are under evacuation orders or warnings. More than 12,000 structures remain threatened. Officials estimate that more than 5,300 structures, including many homes, have been damaged or destroyed.

Eaton fire

Burned 14,117 acres and many structures in Altadena and Pasadena. Additional evacuation orders were mandated Thursday afternoon when fire climbed toward Mt. Wilson. Other mandatory evacuations were lifted as city officials notified residents in Glenoaks Canyon and Chevy Chase Canyon that it was safe to return to their homes. As of 5 a.m. Monday, the fire was 27% contained. on Friday, it was only at 3%. Officials say 7,000 structures have been damaged in the fire.

Hurst fire

Burned 779 acres in the area around Sylmar. Evacuation orders have been lifted. As of 5 a.m. Monday, the fire was 89% contained, according to Cal Fire.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 11: Helicopter aerial view of the Palisades fire burning above homes on Mandeville Canyon Road (bottom right) in Brentwood on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Winds prolong fire risk as investigators probe electric tower as possible origin of Eaton fire

Coverage of the fires ravaging Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades and Pasadena, including stories about the devastation, issues firefighters faced and the weather.

Pinned
Share via

Death toll from Palisades and Eaton fires climbs to 24. What we know about those killed

The Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center burns during the Eaton fire in Pasadena on Tuesday.
The Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center burns during the Eaton fire in Pasadena on Tuesday.
(Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images)
By Clara Harter
Jenny JarvieRuben VivesRebecca Ellis and Rong-Gong Lin II

The number of confirmed deaths from the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires jumped to 24 on Sunday evening.

Eight of the fire victims died in the Palisades fire and 16 in the Eaton fire in Altadena, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Read the full story
Pinned
Share via

Weather service issues its most severe fire warning for L.A. as winds pick up

Embers fly into the air above a burning building.
Wind gusts sends burning embers into the air amid the Eaton fire in Altadena on Wednesday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Clara Harter
Rong-Gong Lin IINoah Goldberg and Salvador Rodriguez

The most serious red flag fire weather warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting before dawn Tuesday, underlining the continuing threat in a region weary after nearly a week of firestorms.

The ominous “particularly dangerous situation” warning was first issued by the local National Weather Service office in October 2020, and then in December 2020 — and then not again until 2024.

Read the full story
Share via

The L.A. fire victims: Who they were

The collapsed garage at the Tonia Avenue home of 83-year-old Erliene Kelley, one of the victims in the Eaton fire.
The collapsed garage at the Tonia Avenue home of 83-year-old Erliene Kelley, one of the victims in the Eaton fire in Altadena.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff

Los Angeles awoke on the morning of Jan. 7 unaware that the city and the people within it were about to change forever.

The most destructive fires in the city’s history claimed thousands of homes and businesses and, as of Sunday, at least 24 lives.

Read the full story
Advertisement