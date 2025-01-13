Live updates: Increasing winds bring potential for ‘explosive fire growth’ across L.A. County this week

Firefighters continued to battle multiple major wildfires. A red flag warning issued Saturday evening starting at 6 p.m. has been extended to Wednesday night, as well as a fire watch warning.
Palisades fire
Burned 23,713 acres and numerous homes, businesses and landmarks in Pacific Palisades and westward along Pacific Coast Highway, toward Malibu. As of 5:00 a.m. Monday, the fire was 13% contained.
Many parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Santa Monica, Calabasas, Brentwood and Encino are under evacuation orders or warnings. More than 12,000 structures remain threatened. Officials estimate that more than 5,300 structures, including many homes, have been damaged or destroyed.
Eaton fire
Burned 14,117 acres and many structures in Altadena and Pasadena. Additional evacuation orders were mandated Thursday afternoon when fire climbed toward Mt. Wilson. Other mandatory evacuations were lifted as city officials notified residents in Glenoaks Canyon and Chevy Chase Canyon that it was safe to return to their homes. As of 5 a.m. Monday, the fire was 27% contained. on Friday, it was only at 3%. Officials say 7,000 structures have been damaged in the fire.
Hurst fire
Burned 779 acres in the area around Sylmar. Evacuation orders have been lifted. As of 5 a.m. Monday, the fire was 89% contained, according to Cal Fire.
Winds prolong fire risk as investigators probe electric tower as possible origin of Eaton fire
Coverage of the fires ravaging Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades and Pasadena, including stories about the devastation, issues firefighters faced and the weather.
Death toll from Palisades and Eaton fires climbs to 24. What we know about those killed
The number of confirmed deaths from the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires jumped to 24 on Sunday evening.
Eight of the fire victims died in the Palisades fire and 16 in the Eaton fire in Altadena, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
Weather service issues its most severe fire warning for L.A. as winds pick up
The most serious red flag fire weather warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting before dawn Tuesday, underlining the continuing threat in a region weary after nearly a week of firestorms.
The ominous “particularly dangerous situation” warning was first issued by the local National Weather Service office in October 2020, and then in December 2020 — and then not again until 2024.
The L.A. fire victims: Who they were
Los Angeles awoke on the morning of Jan. 7 unaware that the city and the people within it were about to change forever.
The most destructive fires in the city’s history claimed thousands of homes and businesses and, as of Sunday, at least 24 lives.