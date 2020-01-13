Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Company Town

Netflix leads Oscar nominations, with ‘The Irishman’ and ‘Marriage Story’

Robert De Niro in Netflix’s “The Irishman.”
(Netflix)
By Ryan FaughnderStaff Writer 
Jan. 13, 2020
6:24 AM
Can Netflix translate awards nominations to wins this time? That’ll be the question in the entertainment industry over the next several weeks as the streamer campaigns for its Oscar nominees.

2020 Oscars race

The Los Gatos, Calif., streaming service scored 24 nominations for its movies Monday morning, the most of any studio. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” earned 10 nods, including best picture, director and cinematography.

Close behind was Walt Disney Co., for which this is the first Oscars since the Burbank company bought 20th Century Fox last year.

Specialty division Fox Searchlight scored multiple nominations for anti-Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit,” while Fox was represented by “Ford v Ferrari.”

Sony Pictures had a big year with 20 nominations, thanks to films including “Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood,” “Little Women” and “Pain and Glory.”

Warner Bros. earned the distinction of having the most-nominated film, “Joker,” which is up for 11 statuettes. The studio also had one nomination for “Richard Jewell.”

The 2020 Academy Awards will be presented Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre. As with last year, the ceremony will not have a host.

Here are the studio rankings.

Netflix: 24
Walt Disney Co.: 23
Sony Pictures: 20
Warner Bros.: 12
Universal Pictures/Focus Features: 11
Neon: 8
Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions: 6

Ryan Faughnder
Ryan Faughnder is a film business reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town, covering the major Hollywood studios, including Walt Disney Co. He previously wrote for the Los Angeles Business Journal and Bloomberg News. He holds a master’s in journalism from USC’s Annenberg School and a bachelor’s in English from UC Santa Barbara.
