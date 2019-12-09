Netflix dominates Golden Globe nominations with ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘The Irishman’

Netflix dominated the Golden Globe nominations with strong showings from movies including “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story,” as well as series including “The Crown” and “Unbelievable.”

The largest streaming service collected 34 nominations for its shows and films from the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which announced the nods early Monday morning.

The streamer’s bounty in the film categories, at 17, far surpassed rivals, a total more than double that of its closest rival, Sony Pictures, which scored eight nods for flicks including Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

In TV, the nominations were much less lopsided, with Netflix earnings 17 nominations, versus 15 for HBO, which had a powerful showing from shows including “Chernobyl,” “Barry” and “Big Little Lies.”

Advertisement

Netflix’s big morning is a boost for the company, which sees awards season as about much more than bragging rights. The Los Gatos-based company is counting on marquee original content to fend off competition from rivals including Disney+ and the upcoming HBO Max, which are spending billions of dollars to unseat Netflix as the dominant player in subscription video.

For Netflix and streaming competitors, awards campaigns are a key way of driving viewers and attracting top-tier talent. To meet the challenge in the industry-wide arms race for viewers, Netflix is spending an estimated $15 billion on content this year.

The company is expected to wage an expensive Oscar campaign for awards hopefuls after its best picture nominee, “Roma,” lost to Universal Pictures’ “Green Book” earlier this year.

Advertisement

This year, three of the best picture drama nominees were produced by Netflix. Its contenders include Noah Baumbach’s emotionally complex “Marriage Story,” featuring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple going through a wrenching divorce. The film earned six nominations.

“The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese’s epic 3 1/2-hour mob movie starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, was recognized in five categories, while “The Two Popes,” with Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, is up for honors in four.

The Eddie Murphy film “Dolemite Is My Name,” about blaxploitation cinema legend Rudy Ray Moore, was nominated for best picture in comedy, and best actor for Murphy.

Here’s how the studios and networks stack up.

Film distributors

Netflix 17

Sony Pictures Releasing 8

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 6

Warner Bros. Pictures 6

Lionsgate 5

Universal Pictures 5

NEON 4

Amazon Studios 3

Paramount Pictures 3

United Artists Releasing 3

Advertisement

A24 2

Focus Features 2

Fox Searchlight Pictures 2

Sony Pictures Classics 2

LD Entertainment / Roadside Attractions 1

STXfilms 1

TV networks

Netflix 17

HBO 15

Hulu 5

Amazon Prime Video 5

FX Networks 4

Apple TV+ 3

Showtime 3

BBC America 2

USA Network 1