Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

‘Joker’ tops this year’s Oscar nominations, with ‘1917,’ ‘Irishman’ and ‘Once Upon a Time’ close behind

Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker,” which received 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture and lead actor.
Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker,” which received 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture and lead actor.
(Warner Bros.)
By Josh RottenbergStaff Writer 
Jan. 13, 2020
7:06 AM
Share

An awards season that has been short on clarity and long on surprises came into focus Monday morning as the 92nd Academy Awards nominations were announced, with nine films representing a wide range of genres earning best picture nods and the dark comic-book smash “Joker” leading the field with 11 nominations.

Following closely behind with 10 nominations apiece, including best picture, are the World War I epic “1917,” Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s fantasia “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic “The Irishman.” Along with “Joker,” the other nominees for best picture are “Ford v Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite,” the latter of which became the first South Korean film to ever earn a nod for the academy’s top prize.

2020 Oscars race

Nominees for director are Scorsese, Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Sam Mendes (“1917"), Tarantino and Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”). It was a shutout for female directors, with potential nominees like Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”) and Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) failing to make the cut.

Advertisement

In the fiercely competitive lead actor category, Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”) all scored nominations.

Nominees for lead actress are Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Soairse Ronan (“Little Women”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) and Renée Zellweger (“Judy”).

The supporting actress nominees are Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”). In one of the morning’s notable snubs, Jennifer Lopez, who had been considered a strong contender for her performance in “Hustlers,” failed to earn a nod.

Movies
Jennifer Lopez and ‘Frozen 2' are among the biggest snubs and surprises
“Hustlers,” with Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez
Movies
Jennifer Lopez and ‘Frozen 2' are among the biggest snubs and surprises
Jennifer Lopez and Jamie Foxx were among those snubbed by the academy during the Oscar nominations 2020.

The supporting actor nominees are Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”), Al Pacino (“The Irishman”), Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”) and Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time”).

Advertisement

Nominees for international feature are “Corpus Christi” (Poland), “Honeyland” (North Macedonia), “Les Misérables” (France), “Pain and Glory” (Spain) and “Parasite” (South Korea).

See the full list of nominees.

This story will be updated.

MoviesOscars
Newsletter
Get our weekly Indie Focus newsletter
Josh Rottenberg
Follow Us
Josh Rottenberg covers the film business for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as a senior writer at Entertainment Weekly, and his work has also appeared in the New York Times, Fast Company and other publications.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement