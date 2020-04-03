Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Brooke Baldwin is second CNN anchor to test positive for coronavirus

brooke baldwin jpeg.jpg
Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for COVID-19.
(CNN)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
April 3, 2020
11:51 AM
Share

Brooke Baldwin has joined Chris Cuomo on the roster of CNN on-air talent testing positive for the coronavirus.

World & Nation
New York has more than 20,000 coronavirus cases
Vaping New YOrk
World & Nation
New York has more than 20,000 coronavirus cases
More than 20,000 New Yorkers have been infected by the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, meaning the Empire State now accounts for 5% of all cases worldwide.

The afternoon anchor announced Friday on her Instagram page she experienced chills, aches and fever on Thursday.

“I’m been social distancing,” Baldwin said. “Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still - it got me.”

Advertisement

Baldwin, 40, said she has no underlying conditions.

Cuomo, CNN evening anchor and brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, learned on Monday that he had tested positive for the virus and has been doing his nightly program from the basement of his Long Island, N.Y. home.

Cuomo and Baldwin had been coming in to CNN’s New York headquarters on Manhattan’s West Side.

Most TV news anchors have been working remotely at home since New York state was put under a stay-at-home order on March 20.

Advertisement

Two TV news employees have died of complications from the coronavirus - talent executive Maria Mercader of CBS News and audio technician Larry Edgeworth of NBC News.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Stephen Battaglio
Follow Us
Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement