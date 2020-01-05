‘Joker’ star Joaquin Phoenix’s Golden Globes victory continues awards season chaos

Just like its title character, the movie “Joker” has been one surprise after another, bringing an unpredictable, chaotic energy to the end-of-year movie season.

A dark, disturbing vision of a world beset by income inequality, suffering a legacy of trauma and ripped apart by explosive violence might not seem the most obvious movie to be celebrated by the typically upbeat Golden Globe awards, but the entire life of the “Joker” movie has been one twist after another.

Stepping outside the canonical comic-book legacy of a character that has previously been portrayed by the likes of Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill, Cesar Romero, Zach Galifianakis and in an Oscar-winning turn by Heath Ledger, “Joker” stars Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix as a lonely man who transforms into a symbol for anger and rebellion.

It’s Phoenix’s second Globes victory, following his win for the Johnny Cash bio-pic “Walk the Line” in 2006.

Advertisement

Directed and co-written by Todd Phillips, previously best known for comedies such as the “Hangover” series, “Joker” won the top prize at the prestigious Venice Film Festival after having its world premiere there. Then it swept into the Toronto International Film Festival where it set off wave after wave of controversy and conversation, with some loving it, some despising it and basically everyone talking about it.

Next, in the run-up to film’s release, there was much media hand-wringing and concern that the film would somehow spark real-life violence among movie audiences or beyond.

Once the movie opened — safely and to no severe incidents — it went on to make more than one billion dollars at the world wide box office, becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Then came awards season. The movie was nominated for four Golden Globes — drama, actor in a drama, director and best original score for Hildur Guðnadóttir, winning the prizes for actor and score — seven awards from the Critics Choice Awards, two from the Screen Actors Guild, the American Society of Cinematographers award and was named one of the 10 movies of the year by the American Film Institute.

Advertisement

As to what it is about this movie that ignited with audiences around the world at this moment, Phillips said as part of The Times directors roundtable last fall, “Oftentimes, movies can be a mirror for what’s going on in the world. Some are connecting to the loneliness that is conveyed. Some are connecting to the themes of income inequality. And, you know, oftentimes when you hold a mirror up, it’s not always pretty what you see. And I think the movie’s been divisive because of that reason. But it’s definitely struck a chord around the world. And it’s been really exciting to have a movie on that scale.”