Audience demands ‘Parasite’ team gets to finish Oscars speech

Behold the power of the Bong Hive.

“Parasite” was named best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, making it the first foreign-language film to win the top honor. The “Parasite” team, including director Bong Joon Ho and producer Kwak Sin Ae, took to the stage to accept the award.

“I’m speechless,” Kwak said in accepting the award.

“We never imagined this to happened,” she continued through an interpreter. “We are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now.”

The Oscars telecast, which was running long, dimmed the stage lights in a not-so-subtle attempt to play off the “Parasite” team.

The audience, however, was not having it. Nominees Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie were among those shown on-screen rallying to let the filmmakers continue.

The chanting worked. The lights were brought back up and the “Parasite” crew was allowed to continue.

“Parasite” also won the Oscar for original screenplay (Bong and Han Jin Won), directing (Bong) and international feature.