Oscars 2020: The backstage report on what you didn’t see on TV

Times reporter Amy Kaufman is backstage at the Oscars, catching winners first after their acceptance speeches and capturing the behind-the-scenes chatter as celebrity presenters prepare to walk on. Here’s a live diary of Kaufman’s night:

7 p.m. Better than “Cats.” “This is ridiculous,” James Corden says, showing off his full-body cat suit to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig in the hallway. “Um, the hat makes it,” Rudolph says with a giggle. The late-night host and his “Cats” costar Rebel Wilson walk toward the stage, stopping to pose with super-serious faces next to a display of Oscars. The show’s two producers asked if they could snap a photo with the two actors. “Of course,” Corden responds. “But watch out, you’ll need a lint roller afterwards.”

6:36 p.m. Eninem. “Eighteen years ago, he won the Oscar and he wasn’t here, so we brought him back,” telecast co-producer Stephanie Allain says. Dawn Hudson, the academy’s chief executive, offers hugs. “Oh, my God. I just can’t believe we did it. This energy in this room is like THIS,” Hudson says. Adds co-producer Lynette Howell Taylor: “Best kept secret.”

6:29 p.m. A canned response. “Can I have some water?” Oscar Isaac asks a stagehand, looking perplexed as she hands him a can. “This is water. And this year we have it in cans.”

Advertisement

6:25 p.m. Dern and the thank-you cam. Laura Dern is besieged by hugging publicists after winning her supporting actress Oscar for “Marriage Story.” Steered toward the thank-you cam, where winners are meant to record messages for those they forgot to mention onstage, she is bewildered: “Do people see these?” Dern asks. “I don’t even remember who I didn’t thank.”

5:55 p.m. Charlize’s advice. “It’s a long night, huh? Pace yourself,” Charlize Theron advises her mother as they wait for the restroom together.

5:53 p.m. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s pumped. “This race is wide open. Everyone has won something,” Miranda says to Anthony Ramos as they wander toward the green room.

5:52 p.m. Shia, Maya, Kristen. “Do good, girls!” Shia LaBeouf says to Rudolph and Wiig as they are about to depart for the stage. A publicist adds an encouraging “Go get ‘em,” to which Rudolph rolls her eyes and says in jest, “Oh, we wiiiill.”

Advertisement

Taika Waititi, winner of the adapted screenplay Oscar for “Jojo Rabbit” is congratulated by Natalie Portman onstage. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

5:49 p.m. Taika’s big win. “I’m so happy for you!” Natalie Portman exclaims, hugging her upcoming “Thor” director Taika Waititi (winner for adapted screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit”) as they all bound offstage. She embraces him as Timothée Chalamet pats the screenwriter heartily on the back, starting his own chant. “Oscar win-ner! Oscar win-ner!”

5:33 p.m. Elsas the world over. As an international array of Elsas came offstage after singing best song nominee “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II,” Academy Awards telecast co-producer Lynette Howell Taylor breathlessly congratulates them. “You were so good!” she says. “You were so GOOD!”

Maya Rudolph, left, and Kristin Wiig onstage at the Oscars. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

5:23 p.m. Maya gets the party started. Rudolph was carrying a small empty bottle of tequila as she walked backstage, searching for a trash bin. “Tossy! Go bye-bye!” she said, throwing the trash away.

5:20 p.m. Chalamet and Chris Rock make a date. Rock exited the stage after his comedy bit and encountered Chalamet. “Murdered it, murdered it,” Chalamet said, embracing Rock in a huge hug in the backstage hallway. “Where are you headed later?” Rock asked the young actor, checking on his party schedule. “Let’s do dinner.”

5 p.m. The preshow jitters. Martin, who is to open the show with a comedy bit with Rock, is pacing back and forth with his hands crossed. He fixes his bow tie in a makeup mirror adjacent to the stage. “Do you have a script, by chance?” he asks the show producers. “I forgot to bring it out. As long as I have my opening line, I’m fine.”

An opening comedy bit from Steve Martin and Chris Rock opened the Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)