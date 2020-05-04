Celebrate Star Wars Day with new Barbie dolls and a Baby Yoda board game

Just in time for Star Wars Day, Mattel and Hasbro are releasing new collectors-edition Barbies and a Monopoly set inspired by the franchise.

Available exclusively on Amazon and the Barbie website, Mattel’s second wave of its “Star Wars” x Barbie collection includes four new dolls dressed in high-fashion reinterpretations of Rey, C-3PO, a Stormtrooper and Chewbacca, each priced at $100.

The dolls were inspired by original concept art from the films and designed by longtime Mattel artist and senior director Robert Best. The first wave, released in November, includes dolls inspired by R2-D2, Darth Vader and Princess Leia.

Mattel and Disney are releasing four new collectors edition Barbie dolls inspired by “Star Wars” characters Rey, C-3PO, a Stormtrooper and Chewbacca as part of the second wave of its “Star Wars” x Barbie collection. (Mattel)

Riffing on her look in “The Force Awakens,” the Rey doll dons a crystal pleated chiffon gown, a draped hood and ombré boots that transition into leggings.

The Chewbacca doll, available exclusively on Barbie.com, pairs a strapless dress with a faux fur skirt, coat, headband, handbag and knee-high boots. The C-3PO doll wears a gold sequin mini-dress and accessories, while the Stormtrooper doll sports white separates over a shiny black bodysuit and a platinum bob that evokes the look of a Stormtrooper helmet.

If Barbies are not your thing, Hasbro is releasing a limited-edition Baby Yoda Monopoly set inspired by the popular Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.”

Hasbro’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” The Child Edition Monopoly Game is inspired by the popular Disney+ series. (Hasbro)

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian” The Child Edition Monopoly Game features themes and artwork inspired by the Disney+ series. The game allows players to move around as Baby Yoda while buying and selling Common Houses and Hideouts and following actions on Camtono and Bounty Puck cards.

The set includes four cardboard tokens featuring Baby Yoda in varying states of repose, plus 18 Title Deed cards, 16 Bounty Puck cards, 16 cartoon cards, 32 plastic hideouts, 12 plastic common houses, 12 dice and a franchise-themed money pack.

The limited-edition set is available for pre-order for $20 on the Hasbro website and at Target and Gamestop.

Other “Star Wars"-related projects announced Monday include a new movie directed and co-written by “Jojo Rabbit” filmmaker Taika Waititi and a series being developed for Disney+ by “Russian Doll’s” Leslye Headland.