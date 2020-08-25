Bella Thorne has made $2 million on OnlyFans in less than a week. A movie is next

It hasn’t even been a week since Bella Thorne joined OnlyFans, and the 22-year-old says she’s already made $2 million from her page.

The actress became a part of the subscription-only social media platform Wednesday, charging users $20 a month for access to her feed. The site — which allows influencers, adult entertainers and celebrities to share content that might be too X-rated for Instagram or Twitter — also hosts pages from Cardi B and some members of Bravo’s “Real Housewives.”

But Thorne isn’t on OnlyFans just to make bank. Sure, she admits, that’s certainly part of it: She’s planning on putting the earnings into her production company and toward charity. But she also says she’s using the site as research for a new movie she’s making with Sean Baker, the director of such critically acclaimed indie films as “The Florida Project” and “Tangerine.”

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne explained via — what else? — text message. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? ... How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

Advertisement

Thorne said she plans to act in the film, which would be written and directed by Baker. The filmmaker declined to comment on the movie, but a source close to the project said it was “very early in its development — in its infancy — and probably years away from turning into anything.”

Thorne is still figuring out what she wants to share with OnlyFans users. So far, her page does feature some suggestive imagery — numerous bikini photos, her eating a hot dog — but nothing explicitly graphic. In a poll, however, she did ask her fans what type of content they’d like from her; tongue teasing, lingerie, booty, showering and twerking were among the answers.

Ultimately, she said, she’s hoping her page can become a place she “can really just be more personal with my fans,” sending them “good night and good morning personal messages” via voice memo. She also plans to offer classes on writing in Final Draft, baking and songwriting.

Thorne, who rose to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up,” has been open about her serious acting ambitions in recent years. Since wrapping the Freeform series “Famous in Love” in 2018, she’s appeared in five films, most recently a thriller called “Infamous,” released on video-on-demand in June.

Advertisement

“To win an Oscar — that’s the thing that I’ve always wanted,” Thorne told The Times in 2018. “It goes up every year on my vision board.”

Willem Dafoe, one of the stars of Baker’s critically acclaimed 2017 film, earned an Oscar nod for his turn in “The Florida Project.” So she may be on the right track.