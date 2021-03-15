Chadwick Boseman earns posthumous best actor nomination for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

After collecting a Golden Globe nomination, a BAFTA nod and numerous critics awards in the lead-up to the 93rd Academy Awards, Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous lead actor Oscar nomination Monday morning for Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” his final feature film performance.

It marks the first career Oscar nomination for Boseman, who died in August at the age of 43 after a private battle with cancer.

The “Black Panther” star shot to global fame as the Wakandan king T’Challa in Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise, leading 2018’s Academy Award-winning “Black Panther,” the first comic book superhero movie to be nominated for the best picture Oscar. He also drew acclaim as a captivating performer in biographical films such as “42,” “Get On Up” and “Marshall” and added producer to his credits in 2019 with “21 Bridges,” in which he also starred.

But Boseman garnered some of the strongest raves of his 17-year film and television career for breathing fiery life into the words of celebrated playwright August Wilson as the talented but tormented horn player Levee in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” adapted by Ruben Santiago-Hudson from the play of the same name and directed by George C. Wolfe. Netflix released the film in November.

The role has already earned him lead actor honors from the Golden Globes and Los Angeles Film Critics Assn., as well as nominations for the upcoming SAG, BAFTA and Spirit Awards.

Boseman earned a record four SAG Award nominations in film categories this year with individual nominations for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods” and as part of the ensemble casts of both films. When “Black Panther” won the SAG Award for outstanding ensemble in 2019, Boseman delivered a memorable and powerful acceptance speech.

Only seven other actors have been nominated posthumously for the Oscar. James Dean was nominated twice, in two different years, for his work in 1955’s “East of Eden” and 1956’s “Giant.” “Network” star Peter Finch won the lead actor award in 1976. Heath Ledger was the most recent actor to notch a posthumous Oscar win, for his supporting turn in 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

The 2021 Oscars will take place April 25 and will air live on ABC at 5 p.m. Pacific.

