Here are the 2021 Oscar nominations, updating live

The nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards are being announced Monday morning by actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and musician-actor Nick Jonas. The finalists in all 23 categories will be revealed in two parts via global livestream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org (the academy’s digital platforms), Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Watch this space for live updates as they come.

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC. No host has been announced, but the producers are Emmy nominee Jesse Collins, Oscar nominee Stacey Sher and Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh.

And the 2021 Academy Award nominees are:

Actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Music (original score)

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Costume design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Writing (Adapted screenplay)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

“The Father “

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Writing (Original screenplay)

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Animated short film

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Live action short film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Documentary feature

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Documentary short subject

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

International feature

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)