Oscars 2021: Aaron Sorkin, Paulina Porizkova make it red carpet official as a couple

There’s a new power couple in Hollywood: writer Aaron Sorkin and supermodel Paulina Porizkova.

The two made it red carpet official Sunday at the 2021 Oscars, where Sorkin was nominated for original screenplay for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

The couple’s planned debut was leaked Friday via Page Six, which said Porizkova, 56, and Sorkin, 59, have been seeing each other for a few months. Both were previously married, with Porizkova losing husband Ric Ocasek to heart disease in 2019.

Sorkin was hitched to Julia Bingham from 1996 to 2005, and has had relationships with actresses Kristen Davis and Kristin Chenoweth and New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd. While he didn’t win the original screenplay Oscar this year — it went to Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman” — he has one already for “The Social Network,” which was the winner in 2011.

Porizkova lived with the Cars frontman Ocasek until his death, despite having separated from him in 2017. It wasn’t until after she found Ocasek, 75, dead in their Manhattan townhome that she learned he had written her out of his will and accused her of abandoning him.

“Suddenly in our marriage it seemed like only one of us wanted to be married, and that was me!” she told Yahoo Entertainment last year. “I just know that it’s really hard to be married to somebody if you’re the only one putting in all the work. And maybe it was age; maybe he just was tired. Maybe I was too — maybe I took too much energy to love. I don’t know. It’s possible.”

Lately, however, Porizkova has been spending energy on dating her new beau. In and around posts about women and aging, she put up an Instagram photo last week with the caption, “Date night! Lucky the man that gets this full glory.”

It showed her wearing a full facial mask, a shower cap and black glasses. Nice.