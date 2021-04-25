Where to watch all the 2021 Oscar winners, including best picture

It’s not too late to watch this year’s Oscar-winning films, even if you weren’t able to catch them before Sunday’s ceremony.

The 93rd Academy Awards, broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Union Station and Dolby Theatre, saw several acclaimed projects collect golden trophies across 23 categories.

The big winner of the night was “Nomadland,” which landed best picture and a historic victory for Chloé Zhao, the first woman of color and second woman ever to win the Oscar for director.

The gritty drama, starring lead actress winner Frances McDormand, is available to stream on Hulu. But where can folks watch the rest of 2021’s Academy Award winners?

From “Judas and the Black Messiah” to “Minari,” here’s a breakdown of each winning feature film by category and streaming service.