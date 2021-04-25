Oscars 2021: Stars arrive in style on the red carpet at Union Station

After an awards season that started off with luxe loungewear seen from stars’ homes and hotel rooms around the world, we’re ending the journey with the Oscars on Sunday — and, in what might seem like a return to normalcy this pandemic year, there’s a red carpet.
This time, the star-studded 93rd Academy Awards is happening at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, not the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood.
We’ll be updating this red-carpet photo gallery as the evening goes on and the stars, guests and nominees arrive. We’re curious to see what looks Andra Day, Viola Davis, Olivia Colman, Riz Ahmed, Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya will wear. (Whom do you hope to see and win the red carpet?)
We’re expecting this awards show to be a return to formal Hollywood glitz and glamour. The Academy Awards will begin at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC.
Experience standout Oscar dresses from the last five decades, including Farrah Fawcett’s disco dress and Billy Porter’s tuxedo gown, in augmented reality.
The night’s sartorial standouts include Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., DaBaby and Noah Cyrus.
“The most brilliant women in the world have worn Elie Saab,” said Andrew Gelwicks, Catherine O’Hara’s stylist. They include Andra Day, Halle Berry, Jane Fonda, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Hudson, Julia Roberts and Sandra Oh.
While the pandemic pauses awards-season parties, a reporter remembers parties of years past and her chats with stars including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Margot Robbie and Viola Davis.
