After 8 Oscar losses, Glenn Close is now tied as the most nominated actor without a win

Actress Glenn Close has it all: a career spanning over 40 years, three Golden Globes, three Tony Awards and three Emmys. She just doesn’t have an Oscar. Yet.

Close received a supporting actress nod in the 2021 Oscars for her role as Mamaw in “Hillbilly Elegy,” bringing her career total of Academy Award nominations to eight. She is now tied with Peter O’Toole, who died in 2013, for most acting nominations without a win. (O’Toole won the non-competitive honorary Oscar in 2003.)

She received four nominations for lead actress for her work in “Fatal Attraction,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” “Albert Nobbs” and “The Wife.” Close was favored by many to win an Oscar for “The Wife” in 2019, but ultimately lost best actress to “The Favourite” star Olivia Colman.

Colman and Close were both up for supporting actress at the 2021 Oscars, with Colman nominated for “The Father.” This time they both lost to 73-year-old “Minari” breakout Yuh-Jung Youn, the first actor of Korean descent to win an Academy Award. Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) and Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) were also nominated.

Advertisement

Close’s additional Oscar nominations came in the supporting actress category, for her performances in “The World According to Garp,” “The Big Chill” and “The Natural.”

Although Close received praise for her transformative performance, “Hillbilly Elegy,” which was adapted from a bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, was lambasted by critics. The actress said in an interview with The Times that she doesn’t read reviews.

“I would be an absolute melted puddle on the floor if I read reviews, because as an actor, you’re just incredibly sensitive [to them] because you’ve put your heart and soul with a wonderful team into something,” Close said. “So I decided a long time ago not to read reviews just [laughs] for my own mental health!”