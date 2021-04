Too good to be true: Glenn Close dancing to ‘Da Butt’ at the Oscars was scripted

It seems only fitting that the star of “Hillbilly Elegy” — the butt of the 2021 awards cycle — would perform “Da Butt” dance during the Oscars telecast.

While playing a game of “name that song” during an unexpected break in Sunday’s night’s proceedings, actor Lil Rel Howery turned the spotlight on screen icon Glenn Close, who floored the crowd — and the internet — with her bootylicious dance moves.

The Los Angeles Times has confirmed that Close’ twerk-tastic performance was part of a scripted bit designed for laughs. It worked, as evidenced by Twitter users who promptly lost their minds.

“I did not have Glenn close doing da butt on my Oscar bingo card but here we are,” tweeted author Roxane Gay.

Advertisement

“Glenn Close just won her first Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film,” joked Entertainment Weekly reporter Joey Nolfi.

The lighthearted segment played out as follows: Howery gave a handful of nominees a chance to identify a random tune from a film soundtrack — selected by Oscars DJ Questlove — and guess whether it received an Oscar nomination the year it was released.

During her turn in the hot seat, Close stunned the room by correctly identifying Experience Unlimited’s “Da Butt” from director Spike Lee’s 1988 film “School Daze,” which did not receive a nomination. But that was nothing compared to what came next: When asked by Howery if she knew “Da Butt” dance, Close didn’t miss a beat before rising from her seat and shaking her booty on live television.

Before Close, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” actress Andra Day correctly determined that Prince’s “Purple Rain” did not receive an Oscar nomination when the film of the same name debuted in 1984.

After some witty banter about their Oscar-winning 2017 film, “Get Out,” Howery also challenged “Judas and the Black Messiah” actor Daniel Kaluuya, who mistakenly guessed that Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” from the 1978 film “Thank God It’s Friday” was not nominated. (It won.)

Ahead of this year’s ceremony, Close landed a surprise supporting actress nomination for her turn as Mamaw in Netflix’s critically panned family drama, “Hillbilly Elegy.” (She also scored a Razzie nomination this year for the same role.) Close left empty-handed Sunday night, tying a record for most nominated actor without a win.

See more reactions to her booty-popping display below.

Advertisement

I did not have Glenn close doing da butt on my Oscar bingo card but here we are. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 26, 2021

Glenn Close just straight dropped the EU knowledge at the #Oscars? What?!! DC, rep it! Now, bring the statehood. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 26, 2021

Glenn Close gave a history lesson, cussed the Oscars out for not nominating Da Butt and then did it. Icon😭 — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) April 26, 2021

The cynical answer is that Glenn Close had her lines scripted. The hopeful answer is that she is a huge cinephile. The actual answer is that older Glenn Close traveled back in time to her younger self entering a screening of School Daze and said, "Listen very carefully to me..." — Emily VanDerWerff 🙋‍♀️ (@emilyvdw) April 26, 2021

Glenn Close just did da butt on the Oscars is a brand new sentence — 🟣 Wiffy Mountbatten (@wyntermitchell) April 26, 2021

Glenn Close just won her first Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RgtaFO33Uj — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) April 26, 2021

I am deceased, because Glenn Close just killed me. Just bury me somewhere nice, y’all... 💀💀💀⚰️🪦 #oscars pic.twitter.com/2X36XXWSAU — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 26, 2021