Here’s the complete list of 2021 Oscar winners
The 93rd Academy Awards are presenting some historic firsts (Emerald Fennell started it early.) among the winners in 23 categories if things go according to many predictions. The ceremony was opened with a poignant speech from Oscar winner Regina King and is being held at Los Angeles’ Union Station, which at one time hosted many such events and has seen a recent restoration, in addition to special segments from its usual venue, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
What to look out for? A highly-contested race for lead actress. People of color could win all four acting categories for the first time, with Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn leading the way with wins. And the contest pitting “Trial of the Chicago 7" vs. “Minari” vs. “Nomadland” for best picture.
Producers of the show — Emmy nominee Jesse Collins, Oscar nominee Stacey Sher and Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh — promise a lively show. We will be updating the winners list as they are announced during the show.
And the 2021 Academy Award winners are:
LEAD ACTOR
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” | WINNER
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Steven Yeun, “Minari”
LEAD ACTRESS
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” | WINNER
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Best picture
“Nomadland” | WINNER
“The Father”
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Mank”
“Minari”
“Promising Young Woman”
“Sound of Metal”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Music (original song)
“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” | WINNER
“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
“Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami...”
Music (original score)
“Soul” | WINNER
“Da 5 Bloods”
“Mank”
“Minari”
“News of the World”
Film editing
“Sound of Metal” | WINNER
“The Father”
“Nomadland”
“Promising Young Woman”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Cinematography
“Mank” | WINNER
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“News of the World”
“Nomadland”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Production design
“Mank” | WINNER
“The Father”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“News of the World”
“Tenet”
Actress in a supporting role
Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” | WINNER
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
Visual effects
“Tenet” | WINNER
“Love and Monsters”
“The Midnight Sky”
“Mulan”
“The One and Only Ivan”
Documentary feature
“My Octopus Teacher” | WINNER
“Collective”
“Crip Camp”
“The Mole Agent”
“Time”
Documentary short subject
“Colette” | WINNER
“A Concerto Is a Conversation”
“Do Not Split”
“Hunger Ward”
“A Love Song for Latasha”
Animated feature
“Soul” | WINNER
“Over the Moon”
“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
“Onward”
“Wolfwalkers”
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“If Anything Happens I Love You” | WINNER
“Burrow”
“Genius Loci”
“Opera”
“Yes-People”
Live-action short film
“Two Distant Strangers” | WINNER
“Feeling Through”
“The Letter Room”
“The Present”
“White Eye”
Sound
“Sound of Metal” | WINNER
“Greyhound”
“Mank”
“News of the World”
“Soul”
Director
Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
David Fincher, “Mank”
Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”
Costume design
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” | WINNER
“Emma”
“Mank”
“Mulan”
“Pinocchio”
Legendary costume designer Ann Roth triumphs at the 2021 Oscars for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and ties the record for oldest winner with James Ivory.
Makeup and hairstyling
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” | WINNER
“Emma”
“Hillbilly Elegy”
“Mank”
“Pinocchio”
Actor in a supporting role
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” | WINNER
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami...”
Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”
LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Daniel Kaluuya won his first Academy Award for his powerful portrayal of the slain Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
International feature
“Another Round” (Denmark) | WINNER
“Better Days” (Hong Kong)
“Collective” (Romania)
“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)
“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Writing (Adapted screenplay)
“The Father “ | WINNER
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
“Nomadland”
“One Night in Miami...”
“The White Tiger”
Writing (Original screenplay)
“Promising Young Woman” | WINNER
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Minari”
“Sound of Metal”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Emerald Fennell wins an original screenwriting Academy Award, the first time a woman has won in the category in 13 years.
