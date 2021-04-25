Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Here’s the complete list of 2021 Oscar winners

Chloe Zhao holding one of her Oscars for "Nomadland" backstage.
(ABC)
By Jevon PhillipsMultiplatform Editor 
Share

The 93rd Academy Awards are presenting some historic firsts (Emerald Fennell started it early.) among the winners in 23 categories if things go according to many predictions. The ceremony was opened with a poignant speech from Oscar winner Regina King and is being held at Los Angeles’ Union Station, which at one time hosted many such events and has seen a recent restoration, in addition to special segments from its usual venue, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

What to look out for? A highly-contested race for lead actress. People of color could win all four acting categories for the first time, with Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn leading the way with wins. And the contest pitting “Trial of the Chicago 7" vs. “Minari” vs. “Nomadland” for best picture.

Producers of the show — Emmy nominee Jesse Collins, Oscar nominee Stacey Sher and Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh — promise a lively show. We will be updating the winners list as they are announced during the show.

And the 2021 Academy Award winners are:

Advertisement

LEAD ACTOR

Anthony Hopkins as Anthony in 'The Father'
Anthony Hopkins as Anthony in “The Father.”
(Sean Gleason / Sony Pictures Classics)

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” | WINNER
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Steven Yeun, “Minari”

LEAD ACTRESS

Frances McDormand in the movie "Nomadland."
(TIFF)

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” | WINNER
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best picture

Frances McDormand in 'Nomadland'
Frances McDormand in the film “Nomadland.”
(Searchlight Pictures)

“Nomadland” | WINNER
“The Father”
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Mank”
“Minari”
“Promising Young Woman”
“Sound of Metal”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Music (original song)

An image from 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
Darrell Britt-Gibson, Daniel Kaluuya, Algee Smith, Ashton Sanders and Dominique Thorne in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
(Glen Wilson)

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” | WINNER
“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
“Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami...”

Advertisement

Music (original score)

In Disney and Pixar's "Soul," Joe Gardner
An image from Disney and Pixar’s “Soul.”
(Disney/Pixar)

“Soul” | WINNER
“Da 5 Bloods”
“Mank”
“Minari”
“News of the World”

Film editing

Riz Ahmed as Ruben in 'Sound of Metal'
Riz Ahmed as Ruben in “Sound of Metal.”
(Amazon Studios)

“Sound of Metal” | WINNER
“The Father”
“Nomadland”
“Promising Young Woman”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Advertisement

Cinematography

Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman in the movie "Mank."
(Netflix)

“Mank” | WINNER
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“News of the World”
“Nomadland”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Production design

Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz.
Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz in David Fincher’s “Mank.”
(Netflix)

“Mank” | WINNER
“The Father”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“News of the World”
“Tenet”

Advertisement

Actress in a supporting role

Yuh-jung Youn in 'Minari'
Yuh-jung Youn in “Minari” from A24.
(Courtesy of A24)

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” | WINNER
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Visual effects

A scene from the 747 plane crash sequence from Warner Bros. Pictures' action epic "Tenet."
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Tenet” | WINNER
“Love and Monsters”
“The Midnight Sky”
“Mulan”
“The One and Only Ivan”

Advertisement

Documentary feature

The octopus reaches out to diver Craig Foster in "My Octopus Teacher."
(Netflix)

“My Octopus Teacher” | WINNER
“Collective”
“Crip Camp”
“The Mole Agent”
“Time”

Documentary short subject

French Resistance fighter Colette Marin-Catherine in the Oscar-winning 2020 documentary short 'Colette'
French Resistance fighter Colette Marin-Catherine in the Oscar-nominated 2020 documentary short “Colette” directed by Anthony Giacchino.
(ShortsTV)

“Colette” | WINNER
“A Concerto Is a Conversation”
“Do Not Split”
“Hunger Ward”
“A Love Song for Latasha”

Advertisement

Animated feature

An image from Disney Pixar's "Soul"
An image from Pixar Animation’s “Soul.”
(Disney)

“Soul” | WINNER
“Over the Moon”
“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
“Onward”
“Wolfwalkers”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

A still from the 2021 Oscar nominee for animated short, 'If Anything Happens I Love You'
A still from the 2021 Oscar winner for animated short, “If Anything Happens I Love You,” directed by Will McCormack and Michael Govier.
(ShortsTV)

“If Anything Happens I Love You” | WINNER
“Burrow”
“Genius Loci”
“Opera”
“Yes-People”

Advertisement

Live-action short film

Joey Bada$$, left, and Andrew Howard in the Oscar-winning 2020 live-action short 'Two Distant Strangers'
Joey Bada$$, left, and Andrew Howard in the Oscar-winning 2020 live-action short “Two Distant Strangers.”
(ShortsTV)

“Two Distant Strangers” | WINNER
“Feeling Through”
“The Letter Room”
“The Present”
“White Eye”

Sound

Riz Ahmed as Ruben in 'Sound of Metal'
Riz Ahmed as Ruben in “Sound of Metal.”
(Courtesy of Amazon Studios)

“Sound of Metal” | WINNER
“Greyhound”
“Mank”
“News of the World”
“Soul”

Advertisement

Director

Director/Writer Chloe Zhao and Frances McDormand on the set of 'Nomadland'
Director/Writer Chloe Zhao and Frances McDormand on the set of “Nomadland.”
(Searchlight Pictures)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
David Fincher, “Mank”
Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Costume design

Viola Davis dancing onstage with a group of backup dancers in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Viola Davis commands her audience as the larger-than-life Ma Rainey.
(David Lee/Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” | WINNER
“Emma”
“Mank”
“Mulan”
“Pinocchio”

Advertisement

Movies

Ann Roth is now the oldest woman to win a competitive Oscar

Costume designer Ann Roth and Taylour Paige on the set of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Movies

Ann Roth is now the oldest woman to win a competitive Oscar

Legendary costume designer Ann Roth triumphs at the 2021 Oscars for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and ties the record for oldest winner with James Ivory.

Makeup and hairstyling

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
Chadwick Boseman as Levee, Viola Davis as Ma Rainey and Colman Domingo as Cutler in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
(David Lee/Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” | WINNER
“Emma”
“Hillbilly Elegy”
“Mank”
“Pinocchio”

Actor in a supporting role

A group of actors standing in Black Panther uniforms in 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
Darrel Britt-Gibson, Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield appear in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
(Glen Wilson / Sundance Institute)

Advertisement

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” | WINNER
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami...”
Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”
LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Movies

Daniel Kaluuya beat his costar for Oscar win. How often does that happen?

Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya appear in Judas and the Black Messiah directed by Shaka King.

Movies

Daniel Kaluuya beat his costar for Oscar win. How often does that happen?

Daniel Kaluuya won his first Academy Award for his powerful portrayal of the slain Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

International feature

Mads Mikkelsen in “Another Round.”
(Henrik Ohsten)

“Another Round” (Denmark) | WINNER
“Better Days” (Hong Kong)
“Collective” (Romania)
“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)
“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Advertisement

Writing (Adapted screenplay)

Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins in the movie 'The Father'
Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins in the movie ‘The Father.”
(Sean Gleason/Sony Pictures Classics)

“The Father “ | WINNER
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
“Nomadland”
“One Night in Miami...”
“The White Tiger”

Writing (Original screenplay)

Carey Mulligan stars as "Cassandra" in director Emerald Fennell’s 'Promising Young Woman'
Carey Mulligan stars as ‘Cassandra’ in director Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman.”
(Courtesy of Focus Features)

“Promising Young Woman” | WINNER
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Minari”
“Sound of Metal”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Advertisement

Movies

Emerald Fennell is the first woman to win a screenwriting Oscar since 2008

**FOR ENVELOPE RUNNING 1/7/2021. DO NOT USE PRIOR::LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, NOVEMBER 26, 2020: Writer-director Emerald Fennell, photographed for "A Promising Young Woman," photographed at the Ham Yard Hotel. CREDIT: Matthew Lloyd / For The Times

Movies

Emerald Fennell is the first woman to win a screenwriting Oscar since 2008

Emerald Fennell wins an original screenwriting Academy Award, the first time a woman has won in the category in 13 years.

MoviesAwardsOscars
Jevon Phillips

Jevon Phillips is a multiplatform editor and writer for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement