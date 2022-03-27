Ariana DeBose becomes first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar

With a sweep of her “West Side Story” character’s skirt, Ariana DeBose has swept into history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar in an acting category.

DeBose beat out fellow nominees Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), Judi Dench (“Belfast”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) to take home the supporting actress trophy Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake, the biracial DeBose plays Anita, a part Rita Moreno played in the original movie.

Like DeBose did this year, Moreno won a supporting actress Oscar for her portrayal in the 1961 film.

“Honestly, ‘West Side Story’ is the first time I’ve ever been considered for a role that is something I actually am,” the DeBose, 31, told The Times in March. “I am Puerto Rican. My father is Puerto Rican. I’m a mixed-race human being. I am Afro Latina, and I’m Puerto Rican. Isn’t that interesting?”