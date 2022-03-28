How to watch and stream all the 2022 Oscar winners

The 2022 Oscar winners have been announced. And for the second consecutive year, every winner is available to view at home, either as an on demand rental on platforms including Amazon, Apple, Google Play, VUDU and YouTube or via streaming services including Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix and Disney+. (Some may still be in a theater near you — check your local listings if you’re in a big screen mood.)

Here’s a complete guide to where you can find all the feature-length winners and what our film critics had to say about them. You can access the landing pages of each movie by clicking on the streaming service links below.

And if you’re looking for a nominee that didn’t pick up a win, check our guide on where to stream all of this year’s nominated feature films.