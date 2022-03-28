How to watch and stream all the 2022 Oscar winners

1
The 2022 Oscar winners have been announced. And for the second consecutive year, every winner is available to view at home, either as an on demand rental on platforms including Amazon, Apple, Google Play, VUDU and YouTube or via streaming services including Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix and Disney+. (Some may still be in a theater near you — check your local listings if you’re in a big screen mood.)
Here’s a complete guide to where you can find all the feature-length winners and what our film critics had to say about them. You can access the landing pages of each movie by clicking on the streaming service links below.
The Will Smith moment stole the Oscars, while ‘CODA,’ Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur all made history.
And if you’re looking for a nominee that didn’t pick up a win, check our guide on where to stream all of this year’s nominated feature films.
2
‘Belfast’
Where to watch: Video on demand (VOD)
Won: Original screenplay
What we said: “Personalities don’t have to leap off the screen for a story to hold your attention; sometimes a filmmaker’s mise-en-scène or attention to details will be evocative enough to bring you fully into their world. If that doesn’t work, they can always fall back on tear-jerking bathos and sentimental clichés. ‘Belfast,’ to its partial credit and ultimate detriment, seems reluctant to embrace any of these possibilities.”
3
‘CODA’
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Won: Adapted screenplay, supporting actor, best picture
What we said: “‘CODA’ warrants at least half a dozen sobbing emojis, followed by a dozen hearts and a couple of bouquets of flowers and, I don’t know, maybe a peach and an eggplant (or whatever the kids use these days) for the number of times the movie emphasizes the parents’ spectacularly healthy sex life.”
4
‘Cruella’
Where to watch: Disney+
Won: Costume design
What we said: "['Cruella’] isn’t a prequel or an origin story so much as the product of an alternate timeline. By movie’s end, this Cruella seems as likely to skin a dog as she is to wear a T-shirt to the Met Gala. Puppycidal maniacs don’t make sympathetic protagonists — and ‘Cruella,’ above all, wants you to sympathize.”
5
‘Drive My Car’
Where to watch: HBO Max
Won: International feature
What we said: “‘Drive My Car’ moves with ... stealthy grace. It’s composed from maybe a thousand banal details — schedules and appointments, arrivals and departures — and yet it glides by like a dream. ... It’s a seamless work, but crucially, it isn’t airbrushed or sanitized.”
2022 Oscar winners full list, including ‘CODA,’ ‘Dune’ and Will Smith
6
‘Dune’
Where to watch: HBO Max
Won: Sound, original score, editing, visual effects, cinematography, production design
What we said: “With methodical poise and seat-rattling spectacle, the French Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve ... draws you into an astonishingly vivid, sometimes plausibly unnerving vision of the future. If those cursed earlier stabs at ‘Dune’ were examples of what the French call a ‘film maudit,’ this imposing new vision aspires to be the opposite.”
7
‘Encanto’
Where to watch: Disney+
Won: Animated feature
What we said: “The animation is a vibrantly hued and energetic swirl of almost nonstop motion, and [Lin-Manuel] Miranda’s songs skip from genre to genre ... There are times where you wish everything would slow down for a moment to allow time to get to know some of the supporting characters better, but the story of ‘Encanto’ is refreshingly, and satisfyingly, swift and contained.”
8
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’
Where to watch: HBO Max
Won: Makeup & hairstyling, lead actress
What we said: “The more alienated she is from the Christian media that spawned her, the more poignant [Jessica] Chastain’s Tammy Faye becomes. We follow her through her failed attempts at a Hollywood reinvention, undertaken with her usual chipper optimism, but also an undertow of melancholy and perhaps a slow-dawning awareness of her own delusion.”
9
‘King Richard’
Where to watch: HBO Max
Won: Lead actor
What we said: “What we see on-screen is both rewardingly jagged and uncommonly thoughtful, an engrossing family drama that doubles as a sharp rethink of how a family operates within the overlapping, often overbearing spheres of race, class, sports and celebrity. It climaxes, as it must, with a hell of a match, but the movie’s most furious volleys are rhetorical, psychological and, finally, emotional.”
10
‘No Time to Die’
Where to watch: VOD
Won: Original song
What we said: “‘No Time to Die’ is more about aging and creeping obsolescence as about Aston Martins with headlamp-mounted machine guns doing doughnuts on an Italian piazza, though it has those too. It’s about the old guard making way for the new and about the past resurfacing to scare the living daylights out of the present — all of this before a tomorrow, which as we know, never dies.”
11
‘The Power of the Dog’
Where to watch: Netflix
Won: Director
What we said: “‘The Power of the Dog’ is a psychological thriller in the guise of a western, and possibly a love story in the guise of a psychological thriller. Everything about it, from the spare, enveloping details of Grant Major’s production design to the nerve-shredding dissonances of Jonny Greenwood’s score, directs our focus inward.”
12
‘Summer of Soul’
Where to watch: Hulu
Won: Documentary feature
What we said: "['Summer of Soul’] offers glorious proof, showcasing the music, offering a thought-provoking history lesson about the Black cultural and political transformation taking place outside the festival, and presenting a rejoinder to anyone still oblivious to the ways that history celebrates certain achievements while roundly ignoring other equally important stories.”
13
‘West Side Story’
Where to watch: Disney+ and HBO Max
Won: Supporting actress
What we said: “Directing a musical — and a version of a musical he’s loved since childhood — has shaken something loose in [Steven] Spielberg. Why ‘West Side Story,’ why now? To watch this movie is to see and hear the answer.”
Times film editor Geoff Berkshire contributed to this report.
Share