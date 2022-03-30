Academy initiates disciplinary procedures against Will Smith over slap, says he refused to leave Oscars

The motion picture academy announced Wednesday that it is initiating disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith following an altercation at Sunday’s Oscars in which the actor slapped Chris Rock and shouted profanities over a joke about his wife.

“The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior and compromising the integrity of the Academy,” the organization said in a statement.

“Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”

The statement goes on to blast Smith’s behavior, which derailed the ceremony, even as Smith went on to draw cheers from many of his peers when, an hour after striking Rock, he was awarded the lead actor prize for “King Richard.”

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the academy said. “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

The organization, which has taken criticism from its own members for not removing Smith from the Dolby Theatre after the eruption of violence, attempted to explain its own actions that night, saying Smith had been asked to leave the ceremony but refused.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the group said in its statement. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

