Gilbert Gottfried’s selfie with Bob Saget, Louie Anderson goes viral after his death

Gilbert Gottfried, whose distinctive voice and acerbic style made him a comedy legend, was the subject of numerous fan and friend tributes Tuesday after news of his death at age 67.

“Nobody was funnier than @RealGilbert on a roll. He could put you into convulsive hysterics. He was also the sweetest man. His podcast is a comedy treasure. What a terrible loss. Sending my condolences and love to [wife] Dara and his family,” tweeted director Judd Apatow.

“the funniest person I’ve ever known. There will never be another like him. RIP Gilbert Gottfried,” wrote comedy writer Matt Oswalt.

"#GilbertGottfried was fearlessly funny! An icon! And still young!” tweeted celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily,” added “Seinfeld” alum Jason Alexander. “What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried.”

Gottfried’s death comes during a harrowing year in comedy that already claimed the lives of comics Bob Saget and Louie Anderson in January. A photo Gottfried posted that month, featuring Saget taking a selfie with Gottfried and Anderson, made the rounds Tuesday on Twitter as people collectively mourned the trio.

“Gilbert would be the first one to make a joke about this picture today. The first. And he would not hold back,” tweeted comedian Kathy Griffin.

“I can’t believe this. Gilbert Gottfried is gone. Rest in peace funny man. This picture with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson was only taken 3 months ago. Now he is in the Great Comedy Club in the beyond with all his friends,” added “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor Lydia Cornell.

“This photo is every 90s kid childhood and they are all gone now,” a fan replied Tuesday on Gottfried’s original Instagram post.

Another Twitter user posted an image from Disney’s 1992 animated film “Aladdin” that featured the characters Genie and Iago. They were voiced by the late Robin Williams and Gottfried, respectively: “They’re together again. RIP Gilbert Gottfried,” the tweet said.

“Posting this to laugh while I cry,” tweeted journalist Joy-Ann Reid, who posted a video of herself interviewing the late comic. “That time I got to Gilbert Gottfried with Gilbert Gottfried at COMICON, back in the #AMJoy days. What a great and funny guy. Rest in peace and deepest condolences to his family.”

“Rip Gilbert Gottfried, a brilliant comedian and just the sweetest guy. We worked together on ‘Goosed.’ Everybody adored him,” tweeted actor Jennifer Tilly.

Movies Review: Documentary ‘Gilbert’ reveals side of comic Gottfried you’ve likely never seen There are those who recognize Gilbert Gottfried as the brash, squawky voice behind the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin” and, formerly, the Aflac duck; and those who know him as a fearlessly filthy-mouthed, politically incorrect comedian’s comedian.

“Family Guy” star Seth MacFarlane posted a clip from their time working on the 2014 comedy “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” writing: “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed.”

Comedian Bill Burr, like many, tweeted about one of his favorite Gottfried routines: “First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: ‘Jackie do you remember where you were…' in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried”

“I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, ‘Thank you, thank you very much.’ He then continued to say ‘thank you’ repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen,” wrote late-night TV star Conan O’Brien. “So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man.”

Notably, several people posted an expletive-laden clip from the documentary “The Aristocrats,” during which comics raved about Gottfried’s delivery of the vaudeville era “Aristocrats” joke at the roast of Hugh Hefner weeks after Sept. 11. The comic made the joke — and killed — after being booed moments earlier for quipping about the national tragedy.

“The @RealGilbertACP podcast was one of the only shows I came back to week after week. Insanely funny showbiz stories and fantastic classic movie recs (Gilbert’s constant praising of CROSSING DELANCEY and THE SWIMMER reeled me in!) A huge loss for showbiz obsessed weirdos, tweeted Conor Sullivan.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions to Gottfried’s death from Hollywood and beyond:

I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, “Thank you, thank you very much.” He then continued to say “thank you” repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Sending love to @RealGilbert’s wife Dara, his family & fans. Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

I made Gilbert Gottfried laugh hard once. I've carried that around as a private badge of honor for years.



As a child of the 80s, he was always one of my late night heroes. No matter what thing he did, he was always also the Up All Night guy to me.



He will ABSOLUTELY be missed. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) April 12, 2022

I guess all the great comedians are dying because no one‘s allowed to make jokes about anything any more #RIP Gilbert — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) April 12, 2022

Thank you Gilbert Gottfried for when you helped us troll an entire legion of Slipknot fans. One of the greatest comics and most iconic voices of all time. RIP you beautiful savage — Loudwire (@Loudwire) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert Gottfried

I’m so sorry we did not have that last dinner

You were delightful — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) April 12, 2022