‘Chicago’ shouldn’t have won best picture in 2003. Here’s what should have

“Chicago” (winner)

“Gangs of New York”

“The Hours”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”

“The Pianist”

CHANG: Given its three shocking wins for adapted screenplay, lead actor and director, it seems safe to say that “The Pianist” came much closer to unseating the heavily favored “Chicago” for best picture than anyone expected. And it absolutely should have — it was the best of the five nominees, with “The Two Towers” running a close second — though I might have felt differently had either Todd Haynes’ magnificent melodrama “Far From Heaven” or Hayao Miyazaki’s anime masterpiece “Spirited Away” been in the running.

WHIPP: Pedro Almodóvar earned nominations for writing and directing “Talk to Her,” a fearless and funny film about love and loneliness and need. It might be the best movie Almodóvar has made (don’t make me choose), which means it was most certainly the best movie of this particular year. A close second: Alfonso Cuarón’s summer road movie “Y Tu Mamá También,” a profane and emotionally charged portrait of adolescence, masculinity and a hidden Mexico. Of the nominees, I agree: “The Pianist” holds up the best.