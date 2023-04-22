Dave Grohl, José Feliciano, Beck among surprises at Coachella’s Weekend 2

Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg perform onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday in Indio, Calif.

The second weekend of this year’s Coachella Music and Arts Festival is not turning out to be a simple rerun of Weekend 1. Aside from the fact that the first weekend’s closing night headliner Frank Ocean has dropped out to be replaced by Blink-182, other acts brought out fresh guests on Friday. Dave Grohl, Beck and José Feliciano were among those who made surprise appearances.

During Friday’s set by the British band Wet Leg, the Grammy-winning group implored the audience to let out their “longest and loudest scream” during the song “Ur Mum.” Grohl, dressed in cargo shorts, T-shirt and oversized sun hat, ran to one of the onstage microphones to belt out a growling yell. The audience went wild and the band seemed overjoyed.

Earlier this week Grohl and his band Foo Fighters released the single “Rescued,” their first new song since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

During Bad Bunny’s headlining set Friday night, he brought out quite a few guests as well. The Mexican band Grupo Frontera performed a number of their own songs before Bad Bunny returned to the stage to join them on the song “un x100to.” Puerto Rican rapper Ñengo Flow, reggaeton duo Jowell and Randy and rapper Jhayco all also shared the stage with Bad Bunny, as they did last weekend. Bad Bunny, the first Latin artist to headline Coachella, also joined 77-year-old José Feliciano for the songs “La Conción” and “Yonaguni.” (Last weekend artist Post Malone joined him for those same songs.)

From left to right, Damon Albarn of Gorillaz and Bad Bunny perform on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday in Indio, Calif. (Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Coachella)

Appearing on the festival’s main stage in the time slot before Bad Bunny, Gorillaz also brought out numerous new guests during their Friday night set. Bad Bunny joined them onstage for “Tormenta,” Beck for “The Valley of the Pagans,” Yasiin Bey for “Sweepstakes” and Little Simz for “Garage Palace.” Thundercat, De La Soul, Bootie Brown and Del the Funky Homosapien all returned from Weekend 1 as well.

The group’s leader, Damon Albarn, said, “I’m sorry, but Weekend 2 is better than Weekend 1.”

