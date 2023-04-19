Frank Ocean drops out of Coachella Weekend 2, citing leg injury

Frank Ocean has backed out of his Coachella Weekend 2 headlining performance.

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella,” a representative for the singer told The Times on Wednesday, citing a leg injury and doctor’s advice for the cancellation.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” the statement continued. “On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ Frank Ocean.”

Ocean was scheduled to headline the fest on Sunday.

Ocean performed during the festival’s first weekend after an hourlong delay in an intimate performance during which the livestream was cut and photography was banned.