Frank Ocean drops out of Coachella Weekend 2, citing leg injury

Frank Ocean performs at The Parklife Festival 2017 at Heaton Park.
Frank Ocean has backed out of Coachella Weekend 2, citing a leg injury.
(Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Frank Ocean has backed out of his Coachella Weekend 2 headlining performance.

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella,” a representative for the singer told The Times on Wednesday, citing a leg injury and doctor’s advice for the cancellation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- SATURDAY, JULY 22, 2017: Frank Ocean performs at the FYF Fest in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, Calif., on July 22, 2017. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Music

He’s back? Frank Ocean remains willfully elusive at his headlining Coachella show

For the gifted singer’s first concert since 2017, he ceded the stage for much of his set to a DJ and performed somewhat hidden inside a chamber.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” the statement continued. “On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ Frank Ocean.”

Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York on July 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Music

Leave Frank Ocean alone

Our critic agrees that Ocean’s much-reviled Coachella performance was a confused and confusing piece of art. But, he argues, that’s a good thing.

Ocean was scheduled to headline the fest on Sunday.

Ocean performed during the festival’s first weekend after an hourlong delay in an intimate performance during which the livestream was cut and photography was banned.

Entertainment & Arts
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

