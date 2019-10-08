Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Eagles will play ‘Hotel California’ in its entirety on 2020 tour that ends in L.A.

Timothy Schmit, left, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Deacon Frey and Joe Walsh at a 2017 Eagles concert in Nashville.
(Rick Diamond / Getty Images)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Oct. 8, 2019
10:21 AM
There’s still plenty of room at the Hotel California, and the Eagles are filling any vacancies with a 2020 tour.

The rock band — forever associated with the Southern California country rock sound — will perform their definitive 1976 album in its entirety on the Eagles’ upcoming “Hotel California” 2020 tour, which will conclude with two Los Angeles stops in April.

Each night’s concert will feature a full “Hotel California” set, with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set including their greatest hits, the band said.

Earlier this month, the six-time Grammy-winning group did three shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where they performed the full-album set in concert for the first time in band history.

On the 2020 tour, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will again be joined by Deacon Frey, son of late founding member Glenn Frey, and country music star Vince Gill, the band said Tuesday. They’ll kick off the tour in Atlanta on Feb. 7 and make their way through New York, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco before wrapping up with another appearance at the Forum on April 17 and 18.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 18.

Music
Nardine Saad
Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.
