Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Music

How to watch the 2020 Grammy nominations

Nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards will be announced Wednesday morning.
Nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards will be announced Wednesday morning.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Nov. 19, 2019
1:09 PM
Share


Music’s biggest morning is nearly upon us: The 62nd Grammy Awards nominees will be announced early Wednesday via livestream and on “CBS This Morning.”

The early-morning reveal will take place at about 5:20 a.m. Pacific, with Grammy Awards host Alicia Keys and singer Bebe Rexha doing the honors alongside Recording Academy President Deborah Dugan and the chair of the board of trustees, Harvey Mason Jr.

Music
Five big questions for next week’s Grammy nominations reveal
APphoto_Music-AMA Performers
Music
Five big questions for next week’s Grammy nominations reveal
Will both Billie Eilish and Lizzo be nominated in the top four categories? Will Taylor Swift’s “Lover” get recognized? And will Beyoncé be feted?

Their press conference will take place at Studio 43 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City and will be livestreamed on grammy.com and on the academy’s Facebook and Twitter channels.

Advertisement

Only a select number of categories for the awards show will be announced live and will include the big four: best new artist, record, album and song of the year. But the full list of nominees in all 84 categories will be released immediately after. We’re expecting to see a lot of Lizzo and Billie Eilish on it, maybe even some Beyoncé and Lady Gaga too.

“CBS This Morning,” anchored by host Gayle King, will simulcast some additional categories and King will be joined by Rexha and Keys, the latter of whom is hosting the annual awards show for the second year in a row.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 and will be broadcast live on CBS.

Music
Alicia Keys will host the Grammys again. And that’s a good thing
Grammys 2019
Music
Alicia Keys will host the Grammys again. And that’s a good thing
After last year’s successful gig, musician Alicia Keys will return to host the 2020 Grammy Awards for a second time, and we are here for it.

MusicGrammys
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Nardine Saad
Follow Us
Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement