The first song on Megan Thee Stallion’s new album is called ‘Shots Fired’

A month after Tory Lanez was charged in her shooting, Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled the track list for her forthcoming album, including a song called “Shots Fired.”

Tuesday’s album reveal comes a day after GQ published an interview with Stallion, its rapper of the year, alleging that Lanez attempted to bribe the “WAP” hitmaker to stay quiet about the shooting.

She has maintained that Lanez shot her in the feet as she was walking away from an SUV that was carrying her, Lanez and two others after a party in the Hollywood Hills over the summer.

Lanez first denied injuring his fellow rapper via his latest album, which includes the lyrics “I ain’t do it” and accuses Stallion’s “people” of “trying to frame me for a shooting.”

Advertisement

“[At this point] I’m really scared,” Stallion told GQ of the incident, “because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’”

According to GQ, Lanez’s lawyers have denied the allegation that Lanez offered to pay her and her friend for their silence. A representative for Lanez did not immediately respond Tuesday to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment.

Per medical records, Stallion underwent surgery for a gunshot wound in July, and Lanez was arrested the morning of the incident on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon. He was later charged with assaulting her with a semiautomatic firearm.

“Shots Fired,” likely a reference to the situation with Lanez, is the first of 17 titles included on Stallion’s debut album, “Good News,” which arrives Friday. Among the previously released singles that made the cut are “Girls in the Hood,” “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug and a remix of “Savage” featuring Beyoncé.

Advertisement

Rounding out the collab-heavy track list are “Circles,” “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby, “Do It on the Tip” featuring City Girls, “Sugar Baby,” “Movie” featuring Lil Durk, “Freaky Girls” featuring SZA, “Body,” “What’s New,” “Work That,” “Intercourse” featuring Popcaan, “Go Crazy” featuring Big Sean and 2Chainz, “Don’t Rock Me to Sleep” and “Outside.”

The long-awaited release of “Good News” also follows the resounding success of “WAP,” Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s steamy summer bop that ruled the charts and caused quite a stir on the internet, especially among some who loudly disapproved of its sex-positive lyrics.

“I feel like a lot of men just get scared when they see women teaching other women to own sex for themselves,” Stallion told GQ in response to her haters.

Advertisement

“Sex is something that it should be good on both ends, but a lot of times it feels like it’s something that men use as a weapon or like a threat. I feel like men think that they own sex, and I feel like it scares them when women own sex.”