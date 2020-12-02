Harry Styles trolls his fashion shamers in the best way possible

Harry Styles trolling everyone who shamed him for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue magazine with a single Instagram caption is truly a sign of the times.

On Wednesday, the fashionista and “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker broke his silence on the uproar over his historic Vogue shoot by reclaiming the words of one of his most prominent haters: “Bring back manly men.”

That’s what the former One Direction heartthrob captioned his latest Instagram post — a photo of himself biting into a banana while rocking a baby-blue suit combo and ruffled blouse.

It’s also what conservative pundit Candace Owens tweeted in disapproving response to the December issue of Vogue, which featured Styles sporting a number of stylish looks, including a floor-length Gucci gown.

Owens later tried to frame Styles’ clapback as an homage, tweeting, “When people try to tell me I don’t have influence, and then @HarryStyles dedicates an entire post to my tweet.” But that’s not how the pop star’s legion of fans read it.

“IMAGINE HAVING HARRY STYLES [CALL] YOU OUT ON HIS SOCIAL MEDIA FOR YOUR IGNORANCE HAHAHAHAHAHS,” one person commented on Styles’ photo.

“Imagine how much you have to [mess] up so harry styles aka the kindest man ever came and dissed you on the internet,” someone else echoed under Owens’ tweet.

Styles has also received an outpouring of love and support for his Vogue moment, which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called “wonderful,” writing, “The masculine and feminine elements are balanced beautifully.”

After making history as the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue, Styles graced the cover of Variety on Wednesday and elaborated on his love for fashion. The viral banana photo — which has amassed nearly 4 million likes in about an hour — is from the “Fine Line” artist’s Hitmaker of the Year spread for the trade publication.

“To not wear [something] because it’s females’ clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes,” the newly minted Grammy nominee told Variety.

“And I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.”