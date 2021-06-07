Mariah Carey rejects reports of Jay-Z feud, cursing ‘people who make up these lies’

Reports of an “explosive” meeting between Mariah Carey and Jay-Z have struck a sour note with the multiplatinum diva, who fought back against days’ worth of rumors with a blistering tweet Monday.

“The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’!! To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****'!,” Carey tweeted, including a clip from the video of the pair’s 1999 collaboration, “Heartbreaker.”

“Hov” is a reference to one of the rapper and hip-hop mega-mogul‘s many nicknames: “Hova,” for “J-Hova,” a play on the Hebrew word for God.

The Sun had reported Friday that Carey, who has been with Jay-Z’s management company, Roc Nation, for more than three years, had “sensationally quit” after a “blazing row between the two music superstars.”

Advertisement

The report quoted a “source close to the situation” as saying the two had “an explosive meeting that did not go well at all” and Carey would “formally depart in the next few weeks.”

Following Carey’s emphatic denial, typical fan reactions were joyous, with “so happy to hear that queen” and “We knew it was fake queen!” among the tweets.

One wrote, “Mariah, I don’t even waste my time neither believing these tabloids nor fueling their nonsense, but I can’t deny I love when you come and put them in their places # POW”

Carey’s next announced project is a single, “Somewhat Loved,” with the iconic production duo of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for the upcoming “Jam & Lewis: Volume 1.”