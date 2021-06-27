‘Bardi with the baby bump’: Cardi B announces pregnancy during BET Awards performance
In a move that echoed Beyoncé's 2011 MTV Video Music Awards pregnancy announcement, rapper Cardi B revealed during Sunday’s 2021 BET Awards that she’s pregnant.
While performing “Type S—" from Migos’ latest album — and just months after she and Migos’ Offset called off their divorce in November — Cardi B entered the stage at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, clad in a bedazzled sheer bodysuit and donning an ever-so subtle baby bump, and revealed that the couple’s second baby is on the way. The rapper-actress later confirmed the news on Instagram.
In the words of host Taraji P. Henson, the couple is “giving us life.” Fans and peers responded immediately:
This isn’t Cardi’s first televised baby reveal. She shared that she and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, were expecting their firstborn, now 3-year-old Kulture, on “Saturday Night Live” in 2018.
Cardi B is dominating nominations at BET’s annual awards show with five, and Migos was nominated for best group. While fans and public figures alike are still processing the news, actress Marsai Martin embodied the mood of the moment when she said, “Come on, Bardi with the baby bump!”
