Music

‘Bardi with the baby bump’: Cardi B announces pregnancy during BET Awards performance

Cardi B poses coyly with her hands under her chin
Cardi B, pictured in 2019, revealed during Sunday’s BET Awards that she’s pregnant.
(WireImage)
By Ruth Etiesit Samuel
In a move that echoed Beyoncé's 2011 MTV Video Music Awards pregnancy announcement, rapper Cardi B revealed during Sunday’s 2021 BET Awards that she’s pregnant.

While performing “Type S—" from Migos’ latest album — and just months after she and Migos’ Offset called off their divorce in November — Cardi B entered the stage at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, clad in a bedazzled sheer bodysuit and donning an ever-so subtle baby bump, and revealed that the couple’s second baby is on the way. The rapper-actress later confirmed the news on Instagram.

In the words of host Taraji P. Henson, the couple is “giving us life.” Fans and peers responded immediately:

This isn’t Cardi’s first televised baby reveal. She shared that she and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, were expecting their firstborn, now 3-year-old Kulture, on “Saturday Night Live” in 2018.

Cardi B is dominating nominations at BET’s annual awards show with five, and Migos was nominated for best group. While fans and public figures alike are still processing the news, actress Marsai Martin embodied the mood of the moment when she said, “Come on, Bardi with the baby bump!”

Ruth Etiesit Samuel

Ruth Etiesit Samuel is an intern in the Entertainment and Arts department at the Los Angeles Times. She has previously interned at Radiolab and the “Today” show and has bylines in Teen Vogue, Allure, Glossy, Gothamist and more. Born in London and raised in the U.S. by her Nigerian parents, she calls Macon, Ga., home and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

