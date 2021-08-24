Advertisement
Share
Music

Tory Lanez’s bail increased after guest appearance with DaBaby violated court order

A split image featuring a man on the left and a woman on the right
Tory Lanez saw his bail increased Monday after violating a protective order aimed at keeping him away from Megan Thee Stallion.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)
By Ruth Etiesit Samuel
Share

At Rolling Loud Miami in late July, DaBaby invited Canadian rapper Tory Lanez onstage following Megan Thee Stallion’s festival set. Now that appearance is costing Lanez big time.

An L.A. County Superior Court judge boosted the rapper’s bail to $250,000 from the previous amount, $190,000, for violating a protective order aimed at keeping him away from the “Hot Girl Summer” performer, Billboard reported Monday.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, allegedly shot Megan in the foot in July 2020 outside a Hollywood Hills mansion. He was charged with assault in October 2020 and faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison.

The protective order was issued in October 2020, preventing Lanez from coming within 100 yards of Megan or contacting her.

Advertisement
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. In an Instagram Live video Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time that fellow rapper Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger when she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills more than a month earlier. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

California

Tory Lanez charged in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Daystar Peterson, also known as Tory Lanez, is accused of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and other felonies.

Despite DaBaby’s previous collaborations with Megan on hit tracks such as “Cry Baby,” he invited Lanez to perform with him unannounced. The show took a turn when DaBaby unleashed a tirade of homophobic comments, resulting in several concert cancellations in subsequent weeks.

Though Lanez maintains his innocence, Megan’s latest album “Good News” sought to address the incident directly with the track “Shots Fired.”

While Megan urged the public to protect Black women in both a “Saturday Night Live” performance and an op-ed for the New York Times, Lanez rapped his denial in “Money Over Fallouts” on his album “Daystar.”

Music
Ruth Etiesit Samuel

Ruth Etiesit Samuel is an intern in the Entertainment and Arts department at the Los Angeles Times. She has previously interned at Radiolab and the “Today” show and has bylines in Teen Vogue, Allure, Glossy, Gothamist and more. Born in London and raised in the U.S. by her Nigerian parents, she calls Macon, Ga., home and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement