To the tune of $1.25 million, Drake bets big on ‘the family’ before the Super Bowl

Drake wears a yellow jacket and gold chain while holding an owl
Drake is betting big on the Los Angeles Rams and Odell Beckham Jr. this weekend.
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
Drake is all-in on the big game, and he’s not hiding his allegiances.

On Thursday night, the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper hopped on Instagram to share his bets for the 2022 Super Bowl. He went big, putting $1.25 million on the Rams and their superstar wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.

According to the screenshots, which list bets in Canadian dollars, he’s got $470,784 worth of Bitcoin on the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals, and would stand to receive $843,488 if his bet hits.

He’s got even more money on his friend Beckham. Drake placed two $392,320 bets that Beckham Jr. would have more than 62.5 receiving yards and at least one touchdown. He’d rake in $710,099 and $1,075,000 if he’s correct on those two, respectively.

“All bets are in on the family,” Drake captioned Thursday’s Instagram post, to which Beckham replied, “It’s time.”

Beckham was one of many athletes to make a cameo in Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” video, which was shot at Nike’s headquarters in Oregon. The Rams receiver also apparently gave Drake a pair of blue and gold Nike gloves, which the rapper shared in his post Thursday.

Beckham’s time in Los Angeles has been everything both parties could have dreamed of.

After an unceremonious tenure with the Cleveland Browns led to a midseason release, he signed with the Rams in November 2021. So far in three playoff games, he’s caught 19 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown, turning critics into believers in the process.

“People who are close to me are like, ‘Bro, it’s just crazy to see how the narratives have changed,’” Beckham said during a Super Bowl media day on Monday. “I’ve definitely watched,a heard and witnessed it all change and it’s just a testimony to staying down, staying humble, stay in your faith, bro.”

Sunday’s Super Bowl is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Pacific at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium and will be broadcast on NBC.
If you care more about the music than football, you can tune in to the halftime show to see Dr. Dre’s performance alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. And country artist Mickey Guyton will be singing the national anthem.

Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He graduated from the University of Southern California, where he served as an editor at the Daily Trojan. Before joining The Times, he was a local editor at Patch and wrote for music publications such as DJBooth, HipHopDX and Ones to Watch. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists. He is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

