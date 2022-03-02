Stevie Nicks hopes Vladimir Putin never sleeps again: ‘You really have no friends’

Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks shared a journal entry Tuesday brutally berating Russian President Vladimir Putin as his military forces continue to invade Ukraine.

In a scathing message, simply captioned “From my journal,” the Fleetwood Mac musician condemned Putin’s violent attack on Ukraine, which has resulted in more than 350 deaths since last Thursday.

“Are you lonely, Mr. Putin? Is that why you sit at your long, long, marble, table, alone in the night and through the day~ And talk to ghosts,” Nicks wrote.

“Because you really have no friends~ everyone is afraid of you; afraid to even offer up good advice, because great emperors don’t listen to anyone but ghosts. Your ghosts must be shaking their heads concerning the killing of children and young people and destroying the houses of young families just for sport.”

For nearly a week, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians alike have been fighting to protect their country from an onslaught of Russian missiles, artillery and cyberattacks. Around 368,000 others have fled to neighboring European countries as Russian troops advance further toward the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

“Your ghosts disapprove,” Nicks continued in her diary entry. “Your athletes, great writers, extraordinary ballerinas~ your amazing creative history. Even with all that beauty that stands behind you, you will never be forgiven. You ghosts will haunt you night and day.

“They will shake their heads and say, ‘This time, Vladimir~ you went too far. You crossed a sacred line. You tried to take a beloved country away from its beloved people. So far, you are responsible for hundreds of dead (including civilians and children), thousands injured and hundreds of thousands of people are running for their lives... And it is just the beginning.”

As of Wednesday, Nicks is one of several entertainment figures who have declared their support for the people of Ukraine. Among the most vocal is Ukrainian “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who recently escaped the country and landed in Poland.

Last week, one of Nicks’ peers, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister fame, publicly approved of Ukrainians co-opting his classic tune “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as a battle cry during the invasion. Other celebrities, such as “Succession” star Brian Cox and the cast of “Saturday Night Live,” have also taken a stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

After going public with her anti-Putin journal exercise, Nicks drew some comparisons to “90210" actor AnnaLynne McCord, whose poetic performance about wishing she was Putin’s mother backfired spectacularly last month.

Generally, though, the “Edge of Seventeen” hitmaker’s open letter to the autocrat — interpreted as a magical hex on Putin by some Twitter users — seemed to be slightly more well-received.

“I hope you never sleep again,” Nicks wrote. “I hope you sit at that long, ugly, lonely table for the rest of your life. I hope your ghosts surround you until you are old and grey and miserable. I hope the history books in your country cease to ever write another word about you.

“I hope you turn to dust. I hope you become invisible. I hope you become ‘the forgotten one'~ And that you become ‘a complete unknown ~ with no direction home...’ The ghosts are coming Mr. Putin. They’re coming for you. Perhaps, they’re already here.”