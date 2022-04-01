Finally, some good news: Joni Mitchell will present at the Grammys this weekend

Joni Mitchell will be among the presenters at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, marking her first speaking appearance at an awards show since she had a brain aneurysm in 2015.

Announced Friday, other presenters include current nominees Megan Thee Stallion and recent Oscar winner Questlove; past Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt and Keith Urban; and past nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne.

Performers Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Anthony Mackie will take the stage as well.

Mitchell, whose landmark album “Blue” celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, also will be honored Friday as 2022’s MusiCares Person of the Year in Las Vegas. Her outings this weekend further cement her return to the public eye after the aneurysm temporarily silenced her singing voice.

Mitchell made a poignant appearance at her 75th-birthday celebration in Los Angeles in 2018. More recently, she was an honoree at the Kennedy Center Awards in December.

“I’m always so moved when people tell me how the music has affected them,” Mitchell, 78, said last year in The Times, talking about her attendance at Clive Davis’ annual party ahead of the Grammys. “It’s amazing to me that after everything, in spite of the criticism, that the intimacy paid off big time.”

Beck, Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile, Mickey Guyton, Graham Nash, Sara Bareilles and St. Vincent are among the 20 performers who will be onstage at the Friday night event, which includes a silent-auction fundraiser for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity.

The Grammys can be seen Sunday night starting at 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.