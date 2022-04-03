Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave the Door Open’ takes record of the year at 2022 Grammys

Silk Sonic, the magnetic team of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has won record of the year at the 2022 Grammys for its retro-funk ballad “Leave the Door Open.”

Earlier in the evening, the duo and its collaborators won the song of the year trophy.

Record of the year recognizes both the artist’s performance and those involved in producing, mixing and engineering the song.

Mars and .Paak beat out Olivia Rodrigo’s breakout smash “Drivers License,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s rendition of “I Get a Kick Out of You” and six other contenders.

“Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight,” Paak said in winning.

The victory is the fourth today for Silk Sonic, which made its network television debut with “Leave the Door Open” at last year’s awards ceremony. This year they opened the primetime telecast with a buoyant large band performance of “777.”

With his third-ever win for record of the year, Mars ties Paul Simon as the artist with the most in the category — only mixing engineer Tom Coyne has more, with four.

Oxnard native Paak, also 36, has landed 10 nominations and, before tonight, had won four other times since 2017, when he earned a best new artist nod — he lost to Chance the Rapper — for work from his album “Malibu.” Silk Sonic’s victory is Paak’s second major category win after winning song of the year earlier in the telecast.