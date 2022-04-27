Stagecoach 2022: What you need to know about the country music festival’s return

If two weekends of Coachella weren’t enough to scratch that festival itch, you’re in luck. Stagecoach — one of the largest country music festivals in the world — is back after its pandemic-induced hiatus.

Here are the most important things to know going into this weekend’s events.

When is the festival and how can I attend?

After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day fest, produced by Goldenvoice, makes its highly anticipated return on Friday and runs through Sunday. Stagecoach will take place on the grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., picking up where Coachella left off last weekend.

Although passes for both the standing pit and reserved seating are sold out, general admission tickets are still available. Prices range from $399 to $459, the latter including a shuttle pass. There is an official waitlist and exchange on the Stagecoach website as well.

You can also attend the fest virtually through a free YouTube livestream , which kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement

Who is performing?

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs are the respective headliners for this year’s three-day event. Other performers include Maren Morris, Midland and Brandi Carlile (Friday); the Brothers Osborne, Margo Price and Orville Peck (Saturday); and the Black Crowes, Smokey Robinson and Lainey Wilson (Sunday).

In addition, Grammy award-winning producer Diplo will once again be hosting “Diplo Late Night in Palomino,” the official Stagecoach after-party.

Set times for Stagecoach can be found here .

Music Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett tie for top prize at ACMs Underwood and Rhett seemed equally taken aback after host Keith Urban announced the tie at the awards show held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

What about COVID-19?

The Coachella sister event will retain the health and safety policies of its mainstream counterpart. Stagecoach is not requiring proof of vaccination, masks or social distancing. (The area saw a 77% increase in COVID-19 cases after Coachella’s first weekend, according to the Desert Sun. )

There will be rapid testing sites nearby at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

How do I get there?

Options include ride-share services, train and bus transit, authorized taxicabs, etc. Also, parking is free for all festivalgoers; preferred parking is $99 . An all-day shuttle service will be going to and from the festival grounds throughout the weekend.

What are the food and drink options?