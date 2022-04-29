Psy returns with a new album and BTS’ Suga as his partner for ‘That That’ music video

Psy’s melodies and unforgettable dance moves are officially back after nearly five years away from music. On Thursday, the South Korean superstar returned with the premiere of a chaotic music video for his brand-new song “That That.”

“That that, I like that/That that, I like that baby/It’s like that,” the “Gangnam Style” singer repeats on the chorus .

Suga of K-pop sensation BTS produced “That That.” The song is the lead single for Psy’s ninth studio album, “Psy 9th,” which was released today. This marks the first collaboration between the two artists.

In the video, dancers in elaborate cowboy-themed costumes join Psy and Suga in a faux Wild West town.

In a series of promotional videos , the two artists rave about the experience of working together for the first time.

“It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. … We became besties in a way,” Suga said.

“He [Suga] wasn’t my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend,” Psy added. “If he thinks of me as a bestie, that’s great for me.”