Advertisement
Share
Music

Psy returns with a new album and BTS’ Suga as his partner for ‘That That’ music video

A man holding a microphone and wearing a suit jacket sits in front of a lectern
South Korean singer Psy speaks during a press conference to promote his ninth album, “Psy 9th,” at a hotel in Seoul on April 29, 2022.
(Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images)
By Kai Grady
Share

Psy’s melodies and unforgettable dance moves are officially back after nearly five years away from music. On Thursday, the South Korean superstar returned with the premiere of a chaotic music video for his brand-new song “That That.”

“That that, I like that/That that, I like that baby/It’s like that,” the “Gangnam Style” singer repeats on the chorus.

BTS performs "Butter" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Opinion

Op-Ed: Hollywood, take note: Korean pop culture is here to stay

To many of its fans, K-pop culture is not only about fashion, food and entertainment, but also a community where marginalized groups can come together.

Suga of K-pop sensation BTS produced “That That.” The song is the lead single for Psy’s ninth studio album, “Psy 9th,” which was released today. This marks the first collaboration between the two artists.

In the video, dancers in elaborate cowboy-themed costumes join Psy and Suga in a faux Wild West town.

A man with short pink hair throwing up peace signs in a dark blue suit

Music

RM doesn’t give a damn about BTS losing another Grammy: ‘Let the haters hate’

‘We didn’t come to Vegas for the Grammys,’ BTS member RM said during a concert after the group lost the prize for pop duo/group performance.

In a series of promotional videos, the two artists rave about the experience of working together for the first time.

Advertisement

“It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. … We became besties in a way,” Suga said.

“He [Suga] wasn’t my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend,” Psy added. “If he thinks of me as a bestie, that’s great for me.”

By Friday afternoon, the music video had already been viewed more than 13 million times and was at No. 2 for trending music on YouTube.

A woman and man smile and pose together while seated

Music

BTS’ V whispering into Olivia Rodrigo’s ear at 2022 Grammys sends fans into overdrive

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo and K-pop sensation BTS had a lot to unpack after V flirted with her at Sunday’s Grammys during the band’s performance of “Butter.”

Music
Kai Grady

Kai Grady is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. He is also a specialized journalism graduate student at the University of Southern California, where he serves as an editor for the arts, culture and entertainment desk at Annenberg Media. Grady is from Arlington, Texas, and graduated from Texas Christian University in 2021 with an undergraduate degree in journalism and film. He covers popular culture topics including music, film, TV and video games.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement