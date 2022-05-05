Advertisement
Music

Marriage is in the air for ASAP Rocky and Rihanna in his new music video

A woman and a man in formalwear posing in front of a leafy background
Rihanna, left, and ASAP Rocky pose for photographers in 2019.
(Joel C. Ryan / Invision /Associated Press)
By Kai Grady
ASAP Rocky on Thursday released the new single “D.M.B,” — alongside a romantic music video featuring a lengthy cameo from none other than Rihanna. The Harlem rapper and the superstar singer are dating and expecting a child together.

The official poster for the song describes their journey as a “ghetto love tale,” which is fully on display during the nearly five-minute ode to Rihanna.

“Hey, it’s been a little time since we both (I fell in love with you) / Felt full since our first encounter (My first encounter) / And baby (I fell in love with you),” he croons.

In the video, the lovebirds hang out on a terrace in New York, dine at fine establishments, count money and smoke marijuana, among other things.

The romance ultimately results in a unique wedding proposal (and subsequent wedding) — by way of two gold and diamond-encrusted grills in their mouths that read “Marry Me” and “I do” — cementing their status as the internet’s favorite couple.

Although Rocky has appeared on a handful of songs this year (i.e. “Doja,” “Arya,” “The God Hour”), the new track is his first proper solo release since “Babushka Boi” in 2019.

In addition to writing the song, the “L$D” artist is also the video’s director and executive producer. British rapper Skepta, a frequent collaborator of Rocky’s, is also credited as one of the song’s many producers.

“D.M.B.” hits streaming services only a couple of weeks removed from Rocky’s recent wave of legal troubles.

At the end of last month, the Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested at LAX on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and then had his home searched by Los Angeles police. Rocky was quickly released on bond and the guns found in his house were deemed legal.

The 33-year-old doesn’t seem to be too phased by it. On Saturday night, he performed at the Smokers Club Festival in San Bernardino — with Rihanna in attendance — just days after his arrest.

Music
Kai Grady

Kai Grady is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. He is also a specialized journalism graduate student at the University of Southern California, where he serves as an editor for the arts, culture and entertainment desk at Annenberg Media. Grady is from Arlington, Texas, and graduated from Texas Christian University in 2021 with an undergraduate degree in journalism and film. He covers popular culture topics including music, film, TV and video games.

