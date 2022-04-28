Guns found at ASAP Rocky’s LA home but not seized by police during investigation of shooting

Los Angeles police found multiple firearms at the home of rapper ASAP Rocky while serving a search warrant following his arrest last week in connection with a November shooting in Hollywood, authorities said.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested April 20 after stepping off a private jet at Los Angeles International Airport on his way back from Barbados, authorities said. He was vacationing on the Caribbean island with singer Rihanna, his girlfriend, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Mayers was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Nov. 6 incident in which police say he shot at a person following an argument. The victim sustained a minor injury.

Within hours of Mayers’ arrest, police used a pry bar and battering ram to enter the musician’s Los Angeles home with a search warrant seeking evidence in the November shooting, sources familiar with the investigation said.

According to two sources, the detectives examined a number of firearms at the home to see if they were connected to the incident. One source told The Times the guns were legally registered weapons and after being examined were not removed for ballistic examination.

Detectives also found some other pieces of potential evidence in the house, two law enforcement sources told The Times.

Mayers, 33, was previously convicted of assault in Sweden when he was there for a festival performance in the summer of 2019. He and two members of his entourage were accused of aggravated assault, and Mayers was convicted after a trial in which a judge heard evidence about a street brawl in Stockholm in late June in which the rapper was accused of stomping on a man after throwing him to the ground.

Mayers testified and maintained that he was acting in self-defense. A judge determined the incident was not worthy of prison time.

Representatives for the rapper have not commented on his arrest or the ongoing police investigation. Mayers is free on $550,000 bail.