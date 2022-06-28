5 Seconds of Summer abruptly ends its show after drummer falls ill onstage

Pop band 5 Seconds of Summer had to cut its performance short Sunday when drummer Ashton Irwin fell victim to “extreme heat exhaustion.”

The Australian band was performing at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, an outdoor venue in the Woodlands, Texas. After a few songs, the drummer was escorted off the stage and taken to a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion, according to 5SOS’s Instagram story.

“As you may have heard, last night’s show ended early due to a medical incident during the show,” the statement read. “Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for test results and medical review. As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion.”

The temperature in the Woodlands had reached 101 degrees Sunday, according to Weather.com. Irwin updated his status Monday, sharing that he’d suffered an “intense migraine” but that he was now resting.

“I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage which made me loose [sic] my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body,” Irwin wrote on Twitter. “So the decision was to end the show there and then.

“It’s always amazing to play a massive energetic show in every environment thrown at us,” he continued. “Unfortunately this time my body gave out due to heat exhaustion. I was in tears in the ambulance, because I feel I’ve let many people down. I’m looking after myself and getting rest now.”

In light of his illness, 5SOS postponed its Tuesday show in Arkansas to July 26. The rescheduled show will become the final date of their tour.

“I feel so loved and looked after by my brothers and team and all of you,” Irwin concluded. “This is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat. All will be made right, ticketing wise, and rescheduling wise. I love you. Thanks for the love. I’ll be back onstage ASAP!”

