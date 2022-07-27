Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ is upon us, and we have answers to all your questions

It’s been six years since Beyoncé has graced us with new music. But the queen has returned, and her loyal Beyhive has patiently awaited “Renaissance,” the singer’s first solo studio album since 2016’s “Lemonade.”

Out Friday — but technically on Thursday at 9 p.m. Pacific for West Coast listeners — the album, which has a cover featuring a majestic Beyoncé riding a glimmering silver horse, includes guest spots from Grace Jones, Big Freedia and more.

But Beyoncé made history even before the album dropped. Lead single “Break My Soul” and its ‘90s house/pop vibes made Beyoncé the third performer ever (and first woman) to land at least 20 top 10 hits as a solo artist and at least 10 top 10 tracks as a member of a group on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Below, find all of The Times’ coverage of “Renaissance.”