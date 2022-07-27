Advertisement
Music

Shawn Mendes cancels the rest of his tour: ‘I have to put health as my first priority’

A man wearing a red suit with a white shirt places his hand over his hear
Shawn Mendes arriving at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in January.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
Shawn Mendes’ world tour is officially canceled after the singer conceded he was not ready to hit the road after the long, COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus.

Mendes had previously postponed a “few weeks of shows,” citing a need for a mental break. Wednesday morning, however, he said he needed more time and would have to cancel the rest of the tour.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being on the road would take on me,” Mendes wrote on his social media accounts. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger,” he continued. “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

The Canadian singer-songwriter’s “Wonder: The World” tour kicked off June 27 in Portland, Ore., and was set for Los Angeles on Sept. 9-10. However, on July 8 he posted that he would be taking a three-week break, which ended up preceding the cancellation of the entire tour.

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future,” he concluded. “I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal. I love you and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists.

