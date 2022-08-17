T.I. admits he punched one of the Chainsmokers after kiss on the cheek: ‘We moved on’

Turns out you can’t have whatever you like when it comes to dealing with rapper T.I.

The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart found that out the hard way when the “Bring Em Out” artist punched the DJ in the face after he apparently shocked T.I. with a kiss on the cheek.

On Tuesday, the DJ duo’s official TikTok account shared a video with their 2.5 million followers that didn’t show the smack but detailed the events leading up to it.

The video — captioned “My bad T.I. won’t happen again… unless?” — begins with footage of T.I. and both members of the group cordially hanging out at a crowded club. Then it cuts to Taggart and Alex Pall, the other member of the Chainsmokers, in a vehicle recalling what had happened at the venue.

“First of all, T.I. is fully in the right here,” Taggart said. “I was feeling the vibes way too hard, and I kissed T.I. on the cheek. And he punched me in the face for it. It’s fully fine.”

“He was like, ‘Don’t do that.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ He pushed me off, and I was like, ‘All right, my bad.’... He was like, ‘All right, cool, we’re good.’ It was the weirdest interaction ever.”

Pall added that T.I.’s team approached him and said, “You need to get your boy.”

The “Live Your Life” artist responded to the TikTok video Wednesday on Instagram.

“I love the Chainsmokers, man. They make great music,” he said in a 17-minute video. “There’s really not much more to the story than you’ve already heard. I think the important thing to take away is that afterwards, we had a drink, we took a shot — you know what I’m saying? And we moved on. Everybody left the party, had a good time.”

He went on to say he is “still a fan” before adding that he would be open to collaborating with the “Closer” hitmakers in the future: “If y’all got some time on your hands, let’s catch a vibe.”

Last week, the “Dead and Gone” rapper was awarded the Georgia Outstanding Citizens Award due to his charitable contributions to his hometown community of Atlanta.

“You spend years grinding,fighting, clawing and climbing 🧗‍♀️ with what feels like the weight (&Hate) of the world on your shoulders,” he said of the honor in an Instagram post.

"[O]ftentimes feeling like no one cares, notices, or appreciates your efforts, intentions or sacrifices ... then BAM 💥 God hits you it you face wit a blessing that shows you,you don’t know 💩.”