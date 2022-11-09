Memorial for rapper Takeoff to feature performances by Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber

The funeral service for slain Migos rapper Takeoff reportedly will feature performances by a couple of Grammy winners.

Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber will honor Takeoff during the rapper’s memorial on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, TMZ reports.

Representatives for the event did not confirm any performance details when contacted by The Times on Wednesday.

The two singers are the latest music industry names set to attend Friday’s ceremony. They join Drake, who announced Monday that he will “pay respect to our dear friend this weekend.”

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, will be laid to rest in his hometown more than a week after he was killed in a shooting at a Houston bowling alley.

The Celebration of Life will begin at 12 p.m.

Free tickets became available to Georgia residents on Tuesday but were quickly claimed, an arena employee said Wednesday. Despite the demand, Takeoff’s memorial will not be livestreamed, The Times confirmed.

Fans who weren’t able to secure tickets are “strongly encouraged not to come to downtown” to pay tribute to Takeoff.

“No gifts or items will be permitted to be left at or near the venue,” State Farm Arena said on the memorial’s page.

Instead, the rapper’s family said, fans can donate to the Rocket Foundation in Takeoff’s honor. The organization supports programs against gun violence.

Takeoff — who made up the Atlanta rap trio Migos with Quavo, his uncle, and Offset, his cousin — died Nov. 1 in a shooting that broke out after a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling. He was 28.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to the shooting shortly after 2:30 a.m. and found one man dead. Two other people were hospitalized with nonfatal injuries.

TMZ reported that Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice at the party when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire.

Police have not identified suspects or announced any arrests. Houston police Chief Troy Finner said in a press briefing last week that he believes two firearms were used at the shooting.

Finner also said he and his team had no reason to believe that Takeoff was “involved in anything criminal at the time” of the shooting.

The Harris County medical examiner labeled the rapper’s death a homicide in a preliminary report published last week. He died of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,” the report said.

Keys was one of many musicians who acknowledged the “Stir Fry” rapper when news of his death broke last week.

“This is too much…. It’s like every day,” she tweeted. “RIP Takeoff. Sending light to your family and loved ones We are losing too many too soon!!”

Also sharing their tributes on social media were Kid Cudi, Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey, and Teyana Taylor.