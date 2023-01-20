Neil Young remembers David Crosby as ‘the soul of CSNY’ after his bandmate’s death

The surviving members of the folk-rock band Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young have paid tribute to singer David Crosby, who died Wednesday evening at age 81.

Hours after Graham Nash and Stephen Stills poured their hearts out for their longtime collaborator on social media, Grammy winner Neil Young paid tribute with a post on his Neil Young Archives website on Friday.

“David is gone, but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together,” he wrote.

“‘Almost Cut My Hair’ [‘Déjà Vu’], and so many other great songs he wrote were wonderful to jam on and Stills and I had a blast as he kept us going on and on. His singing with Graham was so memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows.”

Young joined the founding members of CSN in 1969. Despite his coming and going from the band throughout the years, the singer-songwriter helped CSNY earn two Grammy nominations, including an album of the year nod for 1970’s “Déjà Vu.”

Like other members of CSNY, Young had his share of drama with Crosby over the years. Crosby had choice words about Young’s then-girlfriend and now-wife Daryl Hannah in 2014, and in a 2021 interview with the Guardian, the singer called Young “the most self-centred, self-obsessed, selfish person I know.”

In his Friday tribute, those tensions took a back seat as Young noted that he and Crosby “shared so many great times, especially in the early years.”

“Crosby was a very supportive friend in my early life, as we bit off big pieces of our experience together,” he continued. “David was the catalyst of many things.”

Like Young, the remaining CSNY members put aside their past conflicts to remember the former Byrds singer. In his Instagram post Thursday, Nash said Crosby “leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world.”

Stills praised Crosby as a “giant of a musician” in his Twitter thread Thursday. “I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure,” Stills wrote.

After sending love to the late singer’s family, Young thanked Crosby for his “spirit and songs.”

“Love you man,” he ended his tribute. “I remember the best times!”

Among those from the music world who also celebrated Crosby’s life were Brian Wilson, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Christopher Cross, Stevie Van Zandt, Billy Corgan and the Avett Brothers.

Melissa Etheridge also paid her respects to Crosby, who was the sperm donor for Etheridge’s two children with former partner Julie Cypher.

“He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan,” Etheridge wrote on Instagram. “His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure.”

Crosby is survived by his wife, Jan, sons James Raymond and Django, and daughters Erika and Donovan.